Country Music Star's Ex-Girlfriend Pulls Savage Move After Relationship Blows Up

Zach Bryan's ex-girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry was feeling herself while in a DJ booth, and it's hard to believe she wasn't dunking all over his face.

Bryan and Chickenfry's relationship imploded in brutal fashion, and the fallout has gone nuclear. She turned down millions of dollars to sign an NDA, claimed she has videos of him "whipping sh*t" at her "face" and the drama isn't slowing down.

One of her most troubling claims revolved around Bryan flipping out because she was singing a Morgan Wallen song and how he handled it.

Chickenfry said in a tell-all podcast that the country star "freaked the f*ck out" because she was singing Wallen's mega-hit "Last Night." She claimed her singing the song to herself resulted in a fight that lasted a week.

Brianna Chickenfry jams out to Morgan Wallen.

Are you ready for another dose of drama? Buckle up because it's coming. She was in Las Vegas this weekend and found herself in the DJ booth jamming out with The Chainsmokers.

The song?

Morgan Wallen's "Last Night."

There's absolutely no chance this was an accident. None. This is simply too perfect to be a pure coincidence.

It appears The Chainsmokers are riding with Chickenfry, and they made sure cameras were rolling so that this video could go viral.

It's a war between the two. Everyone needs allies in a war, and it looks like Chickenfry has some big ones on her side. Jamming out to Morgan Wallen after claiming she made Bryan livid doing it makes it clear she's not backing down.

It should be interesting to see what the drama unfolds next, but I can guarantee it's coming. This situation isn't even close to being over yet. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.