Country Star Stuns Internet With Alcohol And Mental Health Statement

Zach Bryan is putting down the alcohol and seeking to improve his mental health

Zach Bryan released a lengthy and powerful statement about his mental health and struggles with alcohol.

Bryan is one of the most famous entertainers on the planet. His songs regularly dominate the charts, stadiums get sold-out wherever he goes, and he's been on a rocket ship in the music industry.

However, it hasn't been all sunshine and roses. He went through a brutally public and ugly break-up, feuded with fellow star Gavin Adcock and has a history of questionable decisions involving social media.

Now, he's clearing the air and letting people know he's doing his best to fix himself.

Zach Bryan says he's been sober for nearly two months.

The country music superstar took to Instagram on Tuesday to address his struggles with alcohol and his mental health.

Bryan wrote he realized he "really" needed "some f*cking help" while taking a motorcycle trip across the country. The "Something in the Orange" singer further wrote that he was drinking "not for the taste, but because there was a consistent black hole in me that always needing its void filled."

Bryan explained the following, in part, when discussing the issues he's been struggling with and getting sober:

"All that said, I went out of my way to find a therapist and made the conscious decision to do something about my toxic relationship with booze and how I cope with major life changes. I haven't touched alcohol for nearly two months now - something I had to do for my own personal clarity. I needed to see the world objectively. My family supported every step I took. Conversations about the future, kids one day, my health and Sammy's happiness made me prioritize not only myself, but my entire family. I feel great, I feel content and I feel whole. There is nothing I need to get me by anymore. If you or any of your friends are too tough, too scared or too stubborn to reach out, know that the most stubborn dumbass on the planet did and didn't regret it."

You can read his full statement at the link here on Instagram.

People were quick to rush into the comments to show support after releasing the vulnerable statement:

We love you man. You have gotten a lot of us through tough times and we could never be more grateful.

You are saving lives with this post. Thank you. From a psychiatrist, and a big fan.

I made the decision to be sober 21 years ago and it’s still the best decision I ever made. Making this choice for you and your family is not weak, it is very courageous. Proud of you!

You’re a real one. Thanks for sharing what’s real for you. 🫶

we love you Zach forever

i’m so hyped to see this post. being aware is one thing but taking action is what matters. god speed

👏👏 keep fighting brother ❤️

Takes a real man to admit that 👏🏻

Clearly, Zach Bryan has been fighting a lot of his own demons, and say what you want about the man, it certainly takes a level of courage to put a statement like this out there for millions of people to read.

It's a reminder that famous people are still just people at the end of the day. They can struggle just like any other human on the planet.

Fortunately, it sounds like Zach Bryan is getting the help he needs and in a better place. Hopefully, he can keep the positive momentum rolling. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.