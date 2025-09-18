Country Star Brutally Trolled After Acting Like A Complete Dumba**

Gavin Adcock is keeping the pressure on Zach Bryan as the feud explodes.

Gavin Adcock is going in on Zach Bryan, and it's incredible to watch unfold.

Adcock and Bryan have the biggest beef in music right now, and it's something not even the rap game could replicate. The two country stars absolutely despise each other.

Things hit a boiling point last weekend when the "Something in the Orange" singer jumped a fence at a music festival to try to fight Adcock.

That's about as real as it's ever going to get.

Gavin Adcock savagely trolls Zach Bryan.

Adcock made it crystal clear as soon as the fence incident happened that he has zero regrets about spinning up Bryan.

The man is loving the chaos. He's 100% enjoying the hell out of himself, and he's also not going to stop, judging from his latest social media posts.

The "A Cigarette" singer hopped on Instagram to paint Zach Bryan's actions as that of a zoo animal. Perfection. Absolutely zero fat on the bone with this post.

He also took to TikTok to mock Zach Bryan for being a short guy. For reference, Adcock is a former D1 football player and was listed at 5'11" and 275 pounds during his time at Georgia Southern.

The size difference between the two country artists is significant.

I must admit that I knew Adcock had a bit of a dog in his soul. That's clear from his music. However, I had no idea he had this kind of humor and savageness in him.

This is becoming an incredibly one-sided feud. The "Sweetheart" singer is winning in a blowout, and as a country music fan, I'm thoroughly enjoying it.

This is the internet at its best. Embrace the rivalry. Get in the trenches.

What do you think about the biggest beef in country music? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.