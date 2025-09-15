Country Music Star Jumps Fence, Tries To Fight Another Singer In Crazy Video: WATCH

Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock clearly aren't fans of each other.

Zach Bryan gifted the internet an absolutely crazy moment over the weekend.

Bryan has a long history of providing viral moments, but his feud with fellow country star Gavin Adcock has hit epic levels of craziness.

Adcock, a former D1 college football player, has made it clear that he isn't a fan of the "Something in the Orange" singer.

In fact, the Rolling Stone clip below is about as blunt as it gets when Adcock talks about if Zach Bryan is a good person.

Zach Bryan tries to fight Gavin Adcock.

Well, the two men were at Born & Raised Fest in Oklahoma over the weekend, and things hit a boiling point when Bryan hopped a barbed-wire fence in an attempt to fight.

Crawling over sharp wire to get into a fight seems like a mind-bogglingly stupid thing to do, but I guess that's just Zach Bryan for you.

Adcock later posted a TikTok video on Sunday explaining exactly what went down, and more or less called out Bryan for being a fake tough guy.

Adcock later posted a TikTok video on Sunday explaining exactly what went down, and more or less called out Bryan for being a fake tough guy.

I hate to burst anyone's bubble here who might be a Zach Bryan fan, but he would get rag-dolled in a fight against Gavin Adock.

Zach Bryan is a small dude. Adcock is the furthest thing from it. Adcock was listed at 275 pounds during his days playing football for Georgia Southern. It would have been one of the most lopsided fights possible.

He also made the right call to not engage. There's absolutely no good that comes through it, but at least Adcock appears to be having fun!

Who do you think would have won?