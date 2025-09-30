Country Star Ruthlessly Trolled After Trying To Dunk On His Haters: REACTIONS

Zach Bryan just can't get out of his own way.

Zach Bryan truly can't seem to get out of his own way, even after some incredible success.

The country music icon played the largest stadium concert in the history of America this past weekend when he performed in Ann Arbor.

Yet, it's far from just sunshine and roses for Bryan. He's currently in a big feud with rival country star Gavin Adcock. The former jumped a fence during a music festival in Oklahoma to confront the "A Cigarette" singer.

It was another completely unnecessary and unneeded distraction, and there's no doubt Adcock won the PR war.

Zach Bryan trolled after trying to slam his haters.

Well, fresh off the record-shattering concert, Bryan decided to hop on X on Monday to stir the pot for a completely unknown reason.

"bro why does everyone that talks shit on the internet look so busted. it’s painfully obvious you’re projecting on others bc you were bullied in school we understand and forgive you," the star singer wrote to his followers.

Sigh.

Do you all want to guess what happened next? Did you guess that Bryan was immediately dragged? Congratulations, you are correct.

How did Zach Bryan not realize he was setting himself up perfectly to get crushed? Why Zach? Why was this a good idea?

The dude opened the door wide open and sat there with his arms wide open just welcoming in a roasting session.

Dude plays the biggest stadium concert ever and two days later manages to step it on social media. Classic Zach Bryan.

It's so on-brand that it's honestly painful and wildly cringe. The dude needs to put down his phone and get off the internet.

What do you think of Bryan's latest antics? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.