Country Music Star Sets Incredible Attendance Record With Show At Historic Football Stadium: DETAILS

Country star Zach Bryan officially owns the record for the most attended concert in America's history.

Bryan is one of the most popular men in country music, and he's experienced an unreal level of success over the past few years.

The "Something in the Orange" singer popped up onto the scene in 2019, and the rest is history. He's built an unbelievably loyal and committed following, and that was on full display over the weekend in Ann Arbor.

Zach Bryan sets attendance record with Michigan show.

Bryan performed at Michigan Stadium - also known as The Big House - in Ann Arbor on Saturday, and set the record for attendance at a concert.

A total of 112,408 fans were in attendance, according to The Detroit News. The previous record was set by George Strait with 110,905 in attendance at Texas A&M's Kyle Field.

The scenes in Ann Arbor was nothing short of incredible.

Say whatever you want about Zach Bryan, but the one thing nobody can question him about is the fact he is a superstar.

Is he also the butt of the joke when it comes to his beef with Gavin Adcock? No doubt about it, but he's also clearly not slowing down.

Now, he holds the record for the largest concert in America's history, and it's likely that record will stick for some time.

It's absolutely wild that Zach Bryan went from being a random guy in the Navy to being one of the biggest acts on the planet in just a few years.

Life sure can come at you fast.

Also, if you've never seen the footage from when George Strait previously set the record, then I suggest you give it a watch below.

It was an epic time for the king of country music, and he now passes the record to the next generation.

What do you think of Zach Bryan setting the record? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.