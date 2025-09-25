Country Music Star Savagely Trolls Rival Singer As Beef Continues To Escalate: WATCH

The Zach Bryan/Gavin Adcock feud has become the funniest beef in music

Gavin Adcock's feud with Zach Bryan continues to heat up, and this is the content music fans are craving.

Adcock has long made it clear that he's no fan of the "Something in the Orange" singer, and things hit a breaking point during a music festival in Oklahoma earlier in September.

Bryan jumped a fence in an attempt to confront the rising country music star. No punches were thrown due to security keeping them separated.

It's worth noting that Gavin Adcock is a former D1 football player who was listed at 275 pounds during his playing days. Zach Bryan is a pretty small man. Factor that into a potential brawl outcome as you will.

Gavin Adcock releases another video from incident with Zach Bryan.

Anyone who knows Adcock's style knows he's not the kind of person to back down from drama or chaos, and he continued his trolling of Bryan ever since the incident.

That now includes a new video angle from the incident he recently shared on TikTok showing him verbally lashing his rival star.

"Coward! Look at that f*cking coward. We got a show to play. He ain't even playing on this sh*t. Being a f*cking dick. I got business to do, p*ssy," Adcock could be heard saying with a massive smile on his face.

It's clear Adcock's main intent was to get Bryan to lose his temper and overreact. Objective completed.

You can watch the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Bryan appeared to also address the situation with an Instagram post this week ahead of a show in Michigan.

He posted the following, in part, on the social media platform without directly naming Adock:

"Each day I pray people understand I will never regret a thing and I am proud of myself, my family and my friends. there could be a million a**holes who have never had a unique thought in their life preaching a million pounds of negativity and bullsh*t and it wouldn’t be worth a single soul who’s found strength n shelter in true song writing and good live performances."

I'm not an expert, but that certainly appears directed at the man responsible for him going crazy in Oklahoma.

I hope these two continue to beef for a very long time. Country music could certainly use a little more drama, and these two are delivering it in a big way. It's also obvious one of them is just having fun - Adock - while the other - Bryan - might be taking this situation a little more personally.

That would appear to be a fair assessment, judging from Zach Bryan jumping a fence in an attempt to fight.

Whose side are you on? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.