Country Music Star Teases Song That Appears To Take Shot At ICE And America: LISTEN

Zach Bryan appears to have a song on the way that will be critical of ICE and the current state of America.

Bryan has been in the news a lot, and not always for positive reasons. He sold out the largest ticketed concert in America's history, but prior to that, he found himself in some unnecessary drama.

The country music sensation jumped a fence in an attempt to fight Gavin Adcock at a music festival in Oklahoma.

Smart, Zach! Very smart.

Zach Bryan teases anti-ICE song.

Well, it appears Bryan is ready to, once again, stir things up, judging from the preview of a song recently shared on Instagram.

He dropped a short snippet, and it featured lyrics about ICE kicking in doors. The post is captioned, "the fading of the red white and blue."

I'm not an expert, but that certainly sounds like a caption slamming the current state of the USA. I'm sure that will go over well with fans. It's probably the reason why Bryan turned the comments on the post off.

You can give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

If there's one thing country music fans don't like, it's definitely people who trash the beautiful country we all call home. Just look at all the great success the Dixie Chicks had back in the day! Of course, that's sarcasm. There's no bigger group of patriots in America than country music fans.

If this song turns out to be what it looks like it will be, then I think Bryan might end up getting crushed. To make the situation even more interesting, it appears the popular singer nuked his X account after getting trolled last week.

Below is a screenshot of what viewers are met with when attempting to visit his page.

We'll see if the full song ever gets released. I can't wait to see the reactions to it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.