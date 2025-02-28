Country Music Star's Ex-Girlfriend Makes Bold Claim After Nasty Split: WATCH

Brianna Chickenfry appears to be sticking to her guns when it comes to Zach Bryan.

The country music star and popular podcaster went through an incredibly ugly breakup. It was in the news for weeks, and it appeared like there was a serious chance things were going to get nastier.

Chickenfry went viral with allegations of abusive behavior, and also claimed she turned down $12 million to sign an NDA.

Brianna Chickenfry doesn't regret turning down $12 million.

TMZ caught up with Chickenfry, and asked about her turning down the massive payday in order to sign an NDA.

It doesn't sound like she cares one bit about not having the cash.

"That's like Devil's money. I don't want someone else's money. Blood money," Chickenfry told TMZ when asked about not taking the check.

Sometimes, you simply can't put a price on being able to share your story. That seems to be the vibe Chickenfry has after her and Zach Bryan split.

Unfortunately for the country music icon, the stories she's told so far haven't been flattering at all. One involves Bryan allegedly flipping out because she was singing a Morgan Wallen song in his house.

That's not normal behavior at all, if her allegations are true.

The good news for Chickenfry is that she has a huge audience of her own. She's definitely not struggling to eat. That likely made her decision very easy. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.