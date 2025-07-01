Xavier Legette Rescues Friend Whose ATV Got Stuck In Deep Mud Puddle: WATCH

Xavier Legette came to the rescue of a buddy who was stranded in the mud while off-roading in an ATV this past week.

Viral video on social media shows the vehicle stuck in the mud while the driver tries to get it out — a task made especially difficult by the running water around the ATV. After taking valuables and moving them to higher ground, Legette offered advice on trying to get the ATV out.

Unfortunately, he still wasn't able to get out on his own. So Legette had to jump in the mud.

WARNING: LANGUAGE IS NSFW OR SMALL CHILDREN

Unfortunately, it's a cliffhanger. The video cuts off before we see if Legette and his friend were able to get the vehicle out.

Legette is no stranger to all things outdoors. The Carolina Panthers wide receiver hunts, fishes and has been known to eat the occasional woodland critter.

During a December episode of the St. Brown Podcast with fellow NFL wide receivers Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown, Legette revealed that he loves to feast on raccoons.

The statement left the two hosts speechless for a moment before they asked him to clarify. So he did, in his thick South Carolina accent.

"Like a raccoon you see in the trash can," he said. "I hunt it. I kill it. I skin ‘em. Cook ‘em. Eat ‘em. All that."

Legette, who put up 497 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games during his rookie season, is set to begin his second year with the Panthers. As long as his vehicle doesn't get stuck in the mud on the way to training camp.

