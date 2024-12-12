NFL Rookie Xavier Legette Enjoys Finer Things In Life, Like Eating Raccoons

Xavier Legette might be a millionaire professional athlete now, but he hasn't abandoned his roots — or his favorite cuisine.

During the most recent episode of the St. Brown Podcast with fellow NFL wide receivers Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown, Legette revealed that he loves to eat raccoons. The Carolina Panthers rookie also hunts and prepares them himself.

The statement left the two hosts speechless for a moment before they asked him to clarify. So he did, in his thick South Carolina accent.

"Like a raccoon you see in the trash can," he said. "I hunt it. I kill it. I skin ‘em. Cook ‘em. Eat ‘em. All that."

Oh, you had a turkey on Thanksgiving? How unoriginal. Legette had a raccoon!

"Everybody tries to stay stuff tastes like chicken," he said. "But raccoon got its own taste."

I think we'll take his word for it. But Legette said that if the podcast hosts were to visit his hometown of Mullins, S.C., they can both give it a try for themselves! Squirrel and rabbit are also on the menu.

I know I'm not the only one who is getting It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia flashbacks right now.

Selected in the first round (No. 32 overall) of the 202 NFL Draft, Legette signed a 4-year, $12.35-million contract in May, which included a nearly $6-million signing bonus. And all of that money is guaranteed. In other words, the 23-year-old can afford to eat the finest steaks and chops that money can buy.

But you like what you like. And Xavier Legette really likes raccoons.