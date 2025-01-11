Panthers Receiver Xavier Legette Nabs Squirrel From Tree, Prepares To Feast

With the offseason upon him, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette is making the smooth transition from catching footballs to catching squirrels - and eating them.

Fresh off a rookie campaign that saw the former South Carolina Gamecock haul in 41 passes for 439 yards and four scores, the 23-year-old is keeping busy, and full, with the help of a nearby tree, a squirrel, and a grill.

Hungry? Why wait? Grab yourself a… squirrel.

That's exactly what Legette did recently, then posted to his Instagram.

Oh, and clothing - for the squirrel - wasn't exactly optional.

See for yourselves:

In the event you're at work, about to dine, or somewhere else that gives you pause about clicking play, I'll relay Legette's commentary for you. Thank me later.

"I think they think we really be fakin' when we say we do this," Legette comments in the tweet's open, no doubt referring to people questioning whether he really does enjoy the finer things in life, such as eating raccoon.

But we already knew not to doubt Legette, thanks to OutKick's Amber Harding's retelling of the Carolina rookie, hunting, skinning, cooking, and feasting on raccoon just last month.

Legette explained that those present "bust the squirrel out the tree and open ‘em up." Neither audio nor closed captions were needed to determine that this was, in fact, true. That’s because Legette held up dinner for all to see on his social media post. Selected with the final pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Legette proceeded to "take the clothes off" his meal, skinning the squirrel and tossing the soon-to-be cuisine onto a nearby grill.

I've never had a hankering for squirrel, and I can assure you that I prefer my squirrels fully-clothed, stationed in a tree, or minding their own business in a field of grass. I also don't think I'd go full Griswold family if one of the furry fellas entered my area.

But I'm nowhere near as comfortable as the sure-handed Legette either. Apparently, when it comes to chowing down on squirrel, game recognize gamey.

