Glorilla Features Panthers WR In 'Steamy' Music Video, Which Can't Be Good

Carolina Panthers second-year wide receiver Xavier Legette made a surprising cameo in a music video for female rapper GloRilla, and all signs indicate that this might not bode well for XL. 

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 15: Xavier Legette #17 of the Carolina Panthers looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 31: GloRilla performs at 2025 Roots Picnic at Mann Center For Performing Arts on May 31, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

Legette teamed up with the 25-year-old rapper, sparking rumors of a possible romance, which sounds like the worst kind of move for an up-and-coming athlete. He got intimate with the rapper in the music video for "TYPA," and landing on Legette as her first-overall pick for the male lead, lusting over her in the video seemed like a deliberate choice.

As we’ve seen this year, connections between NFL players and songstresses have produced some intriguing couples.

Pro Bowl wideout Stefon Diggs is reportedly dating Cardi B, while New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is rumored to be in a romance with Ice Spice.

Despite a middling rookie season, with 497 yards in 14 games, Legette has shown star appeal among NFL fans. He’s built a likable persona with his distinctive Southern accent, wholesome character, and love for horses, including his pony, "Dolla Bill."

If he’s potentially involved with GloRilla, Legette will be saddled with needing to post stronger numbers on the field if he wants to keep up this wild romance.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 8: Xavier Legette #17 of the Carolina Panthers looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 8, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

