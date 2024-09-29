Panthers' Electric Rookie Xavier Legette Rides Pet Horse 'Dolla Bill' In First TD Celebration

Make sure to keep an eye on Carolina Panthers rookie Xavier Legette. The receiver is definitely a player worth rooting for.

The Panthers' offense may be a bit of a mess, but you know what you're getting with the speedy and affable first-rounder out of South Carolina.

Legette amazed fans Sunday with his first NFL touchdown catch, but the best part of the inaugural score was the rook's celebration, which involved him pretending to ride Dolla Bill.

Who or what is "Dolla Bill," you ask?

It's Legette's pet horse.

Legette was all smiles after being asked about his celebration Sunday, announcing that he intended to ride the phantom horse as a nod to his favorite pet horse.

Pair that hilarious pet name with a thick-as-toast South Carolina accent and you've got the unique charm of Xavier Legette.

WATCH:

Legette's score in the second quarter, coming from the Red Rifle, Andy Dalton, tied the Panthers, facing the Cincinatti Bengals, 14-14.

Cincy escaped with a 34-24 win.

Legette finished with six catches for 66 yards, adding two rushes for 10 yards.

"I was about five years old," Legette previously told the Panthers media. "And ever since I was a little boy—my uncle, he would bring the horses to my house every day for my birthday. And then we’ll go out there to the horse stable on the weekend."

All you can do as a fan is hope for the Panthers offense to wake up and give the talented 6-foot-2 wideout a chance to become a star, and of course, score more TDs in order to use the Dolla Bill celebration.

There aren't enough interviews of Xavier Legette … he may not be the face of the league, but Legette's got a chance to be the voice of the NFL.

