'World's Hottest Professional Softballer' Enjoys The River, TSN's Hockey Girl Will Make You Purr & Coach O!

Brylie St. Clair is still in vacation mode with the season a month away.

Over the hump and safely to the back-half of the week. And that means just two more days until the lunatic Dems launch a nationwide protest of Donald Trump, who they are now labeling a "king" because he's …

… deporting illegal immigrants? Saving stores from getting burned to the ground? Doing what a majority of the country voted for last November?

Okeedokee! Sounds good. Can't wait for Saturday! I'm sure Florida will look just like California. I'm shaking in my boots.

Anyway, welcome to a Thursday Nightcaps – the one where we cool off with ex-Mississippi State softballer Brylie St. Clair, and go from there.

What else? I've got Canadian TSN girl Meghan Chayka drawing interest from across the pond, a hero in Seattle fighting off disgusting rioters to save Old Glory, and the most incredible form-tackle you'll ever see.

Seriously, I want this clip playing on loop in high school football locker rooms across the country in a few months. Textbook stuff.

Grab you a peanut butter cookie for National Peanut Butter Cookie Day, and settle in for a Thursday 'Cap!

Let's check in with all the peaceful protesting!

Peanut butter cookies? Underrated in the cookie game. I know chocolate chip gets all the pub, but that's a load of crap. I'm not even sure chocolate chip makes my Mount Rushmore.

Speaking of … let's go ahead and start class by pumping one out:

1. Heath Bar (but only the ones from Publix)

2. Oatmeal Raisin (yep, I said it. Deal with it, you simpletons)

3. Peanut Butter (but only if they're soft, I'm not an animal)

4. Sugar (the rare cookie where the dough is better than the actual cookie itself)

Yeah, chocolate chip ain't cracking the top-four. Not sure it would even be No. 5. Again, this is an advanced class, so it may take y'all a while to come around on this, but you'll get there eventually.

You know who ain't ever getting there? Hillary Clinton:

The lefties are bitching on Bluesky!

Another one of those cases of ‘The Thing The Dems Swear Never Happens Is Happening Again!’

First, it's men invading women's sports. Now, we're back to the "peaceful protests." They keep telling us CRAZY right-wingers that we're making it all up, but I don't know. I'm just not seeing it.

Look, these "peaceful protests" are just so ridiculous. Frankly, I don't know what's worse – the riots themselves, or the fact that all the Dems continue to tell us that they aren't "riots" at all.

They are riots, dummies. Don't you dare try to put lipstick on a pig here. Ain't gonna work. We all lived through 2020. We're not dumb. We're not stupid. We have eyes. We can see exactly what's going on, and exactly who's doing it.

They really think we're all idiots, don't they? It's amazing. There is nothing peaceful about anything that's been going on over the past week. Nothing. It's disgusting. It's inhumane. It's pathetic.

Frankly, it's embarrassing for this country. It's all just so embarrassing.

And yet the Libs still want to push this narrative that this is all Trump's fault? That he's the one looting buildings and burning cars? Come on. Spare us, please.

People like Jimmy Kimmel and Mina Kimes can wax poetic over on Bluesky all they want, but us sane folks just ain't buying it. What did Jo Bennett once tell Michael Scott?

You can't give me gravy and tell me it's jelly 'cause gravy ain't sweet!

TSN's Canada girl is ready for Game 4, Coach O's still got it & what a tackle!

I can't believe I just allowed a BLUESKY post in this class. Never thought I'd see the day.

By the way … Mina Kimes bitching about things being mischaracterized on social media … from her BLUESKY account … is maybe the funniest thing she's ever done.

See? These lunatics don't see how batshit insane they are. Mina – Bluesky is not real life. You're the one living in a fantasy land. Not us. YOU.

Hilarious. Mark Cuban – the left's ring-leader last fall – is even admitting that Bluesky is full of lunatics. God, I love when the left self-destructs. It's truly the best. Poetry in motion.

OK, let's rapid-fire this bad boy into a big night of Panthers hockey. Speaking of, let's welcome ESPN's Canadian hockey (TSN) stats girl, Meghan Chayka, to class!

Hell yes! Cats in 5, baby! Welcome to the show, Meghan. Let's break some Oiler hearts tonight and wrap this bad boy up before Juneteenth!

Next? Let's go ahead and do our once-a-quarter check-in with Coach O!

Goodness gracious. We need Coach O back on the sidelines, STAT. Feel like college football has just lost its fastball when it comes to electric coaches.

I know we still have Mike Gundy and Lane Kiffin, but that's sort of it at this point. No more Saban. No more Coach O. No more Spurrier. Obviously, we lost Mike Leach. It's just sad.

This does, however, give me the chance to recycle my all-time favorite Coach O video:

You're just not getting that #content anymore. Let's work on that. You've got 73 days.

And if that doesn't get you FIRED up for football season, maybe this will:

Take us home, Brylie!

Textbook stuff. Someone get this hero an NIL deal before camp starts next month!

This is how you stop these scumbags rioters from taking over. You lay down the hammer without getting a 15-yard personal foul and costing your team a new set of downs.

Perfectly executed.

OK, that's it for today. Good work, everyone.

Let's welcome old friend Brylie St. Clair back to class with the professional softball league set to kick back into gear next month.

Luckily for us, she's still in offseason mode.

See you tomorrow.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

You think these are ‘peaceful protests?' Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.