Whoopi Goldberg Attacks MAGA While Defending Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

Whoopi Goldberg is blaming MAGA for the narrative that Travis Kelce is distracted with his new new-found busy lifestyle now that he's been brought into the world of Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs star tight end hasn't scored a touchdown yet in 3 games while being held to just 69 yards. He also appears a bit overweight, out of shape and has what may be the worst haircut anyone of us has seen in a very long time.

But, it's not Kelce being thrown into the international spotlight thanks to his Taylor Swift relationship that has also led to movies, TV shows and a $100+ million podcast that's to blame for maybe his lack of focus on the game of football this season.

No, instead, Whoopi Goldberg and the geniuses on The View, think it's just maga Trump supporters giving him a hard time!

KELCE HASN'T SCORED A TOUCHDOWN THIS SEASON

"Some [NFL] fans are blaming Taylor Swift for [Kelce's] poor performance," Goldberg. "I think it's MAGA because they're mad that Swift isn't supporting you know who [Donald Trump] for President."

"They need to watch that, because they're losing the women's vote as it is," Joy Behar brilliantly chimed in. Good one there, Joy! "She's not the one throwing the ball to him!"

"Grow up! Stop putting this on her!.. Shut up!" Goldberg added.

It's par for the course for a narrative from someone like Whoopi, who, like many nauseating broadcasters, can't come to grips that SPORTS FANS just sometimes want SPORTS. A wild concept indeed, right? And when that athlete can't perform, they are going to criticize anything and everyone they can to try and find a reason why it's happening; whether it's Kelce's distractions, Johnny Manziel's partying, some athletes spending too much time in the clubs, or Deion Sanders "just being Deion."

Also, it shows how Goldberg is so obsessed with politics that she is injecting MAGA into a legitimate conversation that sports fans and even some in the sports media world are starting to realize: Something is off with Travis Kelce this season.

Oh, and that's not coming from just "MAGA" supporters, Whoopi. It's being said by people of ALL different political backgrounds and beliefs. I know it may be hard for you to comprehend, but not everything revolves around politics, Whoopi.

NO, EVERY SPORTS FAN IS NOT BLAMING TAYLOR SWIFT

It also really has nothing to do with Taylor Swift herself, which is what View cohost and CNN commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin tried to claim as she chimed in "Once again, it's the classic men blaming a woman for the man's [poor performance.]"

Barbara Walters must be spinning in her grave seeing the decline and destruction of a show that was once held in such high regard.

I've seen less BS at a damn rodeo than listening to Whoopi, Joy Behar, a compulsive liar who may be one of the dumbest people I've ever heard talk Sunny Hostin who blamed global warming for why we have solar eclipses, and CNN's Ana Navarro and now Griffin. (Sarah Haines I think is pretty good? Or at least hasn't sunk to the lows that the rest have).

It's a factual statement that Travis Kelce's plate is a lot more full since dating the world's most popular celebrity, who also just happens to be Taylor Swift. There's no "gotcha" moment there or a dig, it's literally just truth.

Newsflash to The View hosts - in sports, fans let the statistics and the numbers do the talking. It's how athletes are paid and championships are made.

Y'all should spend more attention on those numbers too - because your ratings are only going to continue to decline if you continue this mess of a show.

