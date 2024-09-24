Travis Kelce Ripped By Former ESPN Analyst As Some Start To Wonder If He's Still Interested In Football

It took less than a year for the sports media to start turning on Travis Kelce, but now the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is receiving criticism for his perceived poor play early this season.

"I’m not blaming it on Taylor Swift, I’m not blaming anything, all I’m saying is when you win two Super Bowls, you got that whole tour that happens after the Super Bowl, he’s the most commercialized guy, there’s no one else doing more commercials… he’s been at more events, doing more things socially. It’s impossible to carry that schedule and still put in the same amount of time for football," former ESPN host Todd McShay told Ryen Russillo.

"It's like are we not allowed to say that he’s out of shape, that he’s been partying all offseason? He’s been jet-setting around with the most famous person probably in the entire world, that’s he drinking, going to the U.S. Open, and more," McShay continued. "You can’t be doing all of those things and still be the same person physically as you were in 2022."

It wasn't supposed to be like this for the future Hall of Famer. It was only 10 months ago when the sports world (and the mouth-breathing TV executives) couldn't get enough of the Chiefs tight end and his relationship with Taylor Swift. "The ratings are up!" the suits would continue to boast as they made sure to pan the camera to Swift in the Arrowhead Stadium suite and turned NFL Sundays into Entertainment Tonight.

For the most part, however, Kelce was able to maneuver the new-found attention and craze relatively well - he let his performance on the field do the talking. The only problem is, it appears the lights of the party animal Kelce's dance party have turned on, and even Chiefs fans are becoming increasingly frustrated, as their tight end has not scored a touchdown this season and only has eight catches for 69 yards.

IS KELCE OVER PLAYING FOOTBALL?

McShay is part of a growing number of media members who are saying the quiet part out loud - Kelce is not the same athlete as he was a year or two ago.

"Is there some kind of message I’m not getting from the league that you’re not allowed to say he’s not in the same shape, he’s not able to produce at the highest level right now? And he’ll probably work himself back into shape by Week 8, 9, 10 this season. Are we not allowed to say that?" McShay continued before adding that "he's not the same guy right now."

It seems Kelce is no longer getting the benefit of the doubt. So much so that even Cris Collinsworth talked about how something was off with Kelce during this past Sunday's Chiefs telecast.

Viewers didn't need Collinsworth to tell them what they were able to see with their own eyes, especially when the NBC cameras caught Travis looking as disinterested as Ben Affleck at the end of a relationship while he was sitting on the Chiefs bench.

Just look at Kelce here. We should have known something was up when he decided to get that God awful haircut, as it appears Travis may not be studying the Chiefs playbook or looking in a mirror these days.

KELCE NEEDS TO START DELIVERING ON THE FIELD

As I've written about numerous times here, it appears the Kelce brothers - especially Travis – have overextended themselves. It's one thing when an actor or celebrity is busy, as that's literally their job. But for a professional NFL athlete to be so involved outside his main task, one would think that it would be difficult to maintain and still perform at that same high, competitive level.

For now, Kelce's teammates have his back as the three-time Super Bowl Champion has no doubt earned their respect. Chiefs fans have been more vocal but will let it slide so long as the 3-0 Chiefs continue winning. Fantasy owners… well, let's just say they aren't too pleased so far.

But with the darling media starting to turn on Travis, you can be sure that others are going to start lining up and taking their digs at him, as it's now become the cool thing to be anti-Kelce.

Unfortunately for Travis, he can't just go home and hide. He's set to appear on the upcoming FX series ‘Grotesquerie,’ he'll be hosting a game show while also doing his $100+ million ‘New Heights’ podcast with his brother AND ALSO dating the most popular celebrity in the world right now – all while trying to play in the NFL. He's either going to have to adapt and play through it and dominate, or be content with going through the motions and perhaps retire at the end of the season.

One thing's for certain, it isn't going to be easy.

DO YOU THINK TRAVIS KELCE HAS LOST INTEREST IN FOOTBALL? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow