Whoopi Goldberg & Charlamagne Tha God Battle Over Biden Pardon

Democrats are having an absolute meltdown as the Party continues to be divided over those that believe that change is needed, and the Party should head in a different direction, versus those that are obsessed with blaming Donald Trump for everything.

The latest showdown came between The View host Whoopi Goldberg and radio DJ Charlamagne Tha God. The two liberals went at it for over five minutes over whether President Joe Biden should have pardoned his son Hunter this past weekend despite saying for months he wouldn't. Goldberg believes Biden had every right to do what he did, while Charlamagne essentially called people like her a hypocrite.

"We don’t know why [Biden] changed his mind. I'm going to tell you what I think. I think he changed his mind because he got sick of watching everybody else get over. At some point, you get to the place where you just go, so I’m just going to follow the straight-and-narrow always, because that’s what’s expected of Democrats," Goldberg began.

However, Charlamagne was not having any of it, quickly countering her claim by saying that she refuses to be honest with herself about the real problems that the Democrats are facing since losing last month's Presidential election as well as the Senate and the House. The radio host specifically took exception to the Democratic Party claiming for years now that they are the "moral high ground," yet when Biden does something like this, it undermines their entire premise. Essentially, Charlamagne is saying that the Dems got called out for their BS and rightfully so.

"When it comes to political parties, if you pick a side, if you say you’re a Democrat or you say you’re a Republican, you refuse to be objective about anything," Charlamagne continued in the drama-filled segment.

"YOU'RE RIDICULOUS!"

"Why can’t you say when Democrats are wrong, and why can’t Republicans say when Republicans are wrong? You don’t think Joe Biden is wrong?" Charlamagne asked Goldberg.

When The View host said she didn't blame Biden, Charlamagne had enough and called her "ridiculous." Goldberg took offense to that and then yelled at him saying that he was the one being "ridiculous," as things got EXTREMELY awkward before the two literally hugged it out and the show went to a commercial break.

Yikes.

That was exhausting just typing it out. Imagine watching that in the live studio audience? Never would I ever.

The larger issue remains, however – Democrats don't know what to do next. Whether it's the chaos over at the social media echo chamber platform Bluesky, or disarray on The View, the Party is in shambles, and they can only blame themselves for allowing it to happen.

As for the rest of us, at least we get some good laughs seeing people like Whoopi Goldberg have constant meltdowns over politics of all things.