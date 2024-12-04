Esquire Pushes False Claim About George Bush Pardon, Apologizes

The state of journalism has gone to the toilet as some writers like Esquire's Charles Pierce are so hell-bent on being against anything Republican that they won't even bother to fact-check their own stories.

In his December 3rd piece, "A President Shouldn't Pardon His Son? Hello, Anybody Remember Neil Bush" Chuck decided to write a scathing indictment of what he believes are Republican double standards for criticizing President Joe Biden for going against his own word that he would never pardon his son Hunter, to going ahead and doing exactly that this past weekend despite saying multiple times he never would.

Pierce wrote an entire article ripping Republicans for criticizing Biden but being silent when former President George H. W. Bush pardoned his son Neil. The only thing is? Neil was NEVER pardoned. The entire article is baseless, pointless, and journalistic recklessness as the premise was something that was false. Esquire would later issue an apology saying that they "regret the error" in saying that Neil Bush was pardoned.

OVERWHELMED WITH HATRED, CHARLES?

A simple 5-word Google search of, "Was Neil Bush ever pardoned?" would have shown Charles Pierce and his editors that he was never in fact pardoned, but hey, why let facts get in the way of propaganda?

What's actually hilarious about the incorrect Esquire article is the language and verbiage in it. "Nobody defines Poppy Bush's presidency by the fact that he pardoned his progeny. The moral: Shut the f*** up about Hunter Biden, please."

STFU? That's not nice, Chuck. And neither is lying.

Seems like you're not too pleased with how the Democratic process works here in America because your own Party self-sabotaged themselves by nominating a candidate without going through the proper Primary protocol.

HOW DOES A WHOLE ARTICLE GET WRITTEN ON A FAKE STORY?

The Esquire blunder is a perfect example of when vitriolic views (probably stemming from one's own insecurity) can blind someone so much that they would rather spew out divisiveness than actual intellectual thoughts. The bottom line is, both political parties have good AND bad sides to them, and it's important to criticize and call them out when they are wrong.

A journalist's job is to be objective. Even liberals like CNN's Kaitlin Collins and Michigan Democrat Senator Gary Peters couldn't hide their bias and rightfully said that BIden's pardon of his son Hunter, while understandable from a father-son perspective, was politically wrong. Other Democrats have said that all Biden did was set up Trump to use it as an excuse to pardon who he wants to when he gets into Office.

JUST. BE. HONEST, CHUCK. Is that so hard to do?

Maybe Charles Pierce should look into his own Party's mirror and realize that the very things that he's angry at seem to be coming from the Democratic Party. If he cared that much about the Left, then he would do the right thing and write an honest, introspective, constructive criticism with critical analysis of the Democrat Party in an attempt to better it and strengthen it for the next election.

Instead, he's blinded by his hatred and making up false stories just because someone has an "R" in front of their political affiliation.

