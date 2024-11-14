Charles Barkley: Democrats Lost The Election Because ‘Y’all Stupid'

Charles Barkley has a simple explanation for why Kamala Harris and the Democrats lost the 2024 Election to Donald Trump: They're stupid.

His words, not mine. And that's quite the statement from a guy who openly stated earlier this year that he would "punch" any black person he saw wearing a Trump mugshot T-shirt.

On the latest episode of The Steam Room podcast, which Barkley hosts with Ernie Johnson, the Basketball Hall of Famer broke down Trump's landslide win. And even though Barkley voted for Harris, he had some strong words for Democrats.

"I wish him nothing but the best, but we lost," Barkley said. "And I just want to say this to the Democrats, I’m an Independent who voted Democratic. Do me this favor, shut the f*ck up! When you win you get to say what you want to, when you lose you need to shut the hell up."

Chuck went on to admonish Democrats who have blamed the election results on a laundry list of lame excuses.

"We lost because we had no game plan," Barkley said. "We still haven’t solved the immigration problem…never addressed inflation. Bringing all these stupid stars out to rally the vote, what was that? I love Beyoncé. That ain’t gonna make me vote a certain type of way.

"You guys lost because y’all stupid. Come up with solutions. I don’t think everybody who voted for Trump is racist or whatever. I’m not a fan of the guy, but he’s the president, I’m gonna have to respect the office."

And don't even get him started on all the Bruce Pearl slander! The Auburn basketball coach was open about his conservative views and his support for Trump throughout the election cycle.

"The next one of you fools, idiots and jackasses send me an article about Bruce Pearl supporting Trump, I’m gonna punch you in your face," Barkley said. "Bruce Pearl can vote for who he wants to. Bruce Pearl got two jobs, win basketball games and graduate players.

"People can vote for who they want to. I voted for Kamala. But like I said, we didn’t win…it’s all our faults for not having a game plan. We’re not having concerts and rallies. People want solutions, they want money in their pocket, they want the border secure."

Despite his left-leaning views, this isn't the first time Barkley has criticized the Democratic Party for their inability to win elections. Earlier this year, he slammed Democrats over identity politics, claiming "they only care about black people every four years."