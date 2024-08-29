Bruce Pearl Fires Back At Political Critics Like USA Today Loser Dan Wolken

In the face of a lecture from the woke liberal media over his political comments, Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl is digging in and not backing down on his beliefs.

Appearing on Dan Dakich's OutKick show "Don't @ Me," Pearl laid out his response to USA Today columnist Dan Wolken and any other super lib that wants to come at him for daring to step out of line on political discussions.

Over the weekend, Wolken went after Pearl for his comments on Kamala Harris over her "socialist, woke progressive beliefs."

USA Today's Kamala Harris/COVID/Biden/Walz/typical lib foot soldier took exception.

"Serious question: Has NIL changed the game to such an extent that a college coach can say stuff like this on social media and not fear any negative recruiting impact in households where the VP is likely quite popular?" Wolken chimed in.

On Dakich's show, Pearl had an answer for the columnist.

Pearl isn't the least bit concerned with what Dan Wolken is rambling on about.



"You know what I worry about? I worry about my God and how he thinks. I kinda worry about what my wife thinks. Probably the president of the university and my athletic director. They're taking some heat because I've expressed my opinions as it relates to Israel.

"You know what, it's a great country. We can have this discussion."

"When you're honest with your players, you may not tell them everything they want to hear, but if you tell them the truth as you know it, the best you possibly can…my players know I'm speaking the truth as I know it and they respect me for it.

"I'm not even critical of anyone who criticizes me. I think in this country you should have the right to make that criticism. I may not agree with it, but I'm OK with it.

"But I'm not all of a sudden going to go quiet."

While Pearl is told to shut up and coach by the libs, they don't have a problem with Steve Kerr being a Kamala Harris mouthpiece. After criticizing Pearl, Wolken explained that's it's OK for Kerr to have opinions because he's not trying to convince [black] families to "send their teenage kids to a college campus for personal and professional development."

Just imagine how big of a supporter Dan would be of Bruce if he would just come out and endorse Dan's favorite politicians.

‘I support Joe Biden. I might not agree with [Biden], but he’s my President'

Pearl, who says he voted for President Obama twice and supports Joe Biden even though he doesn't agree with Biden, had a simple message for why students should come to Auburn.

"They should come to Auburn because it's an amazing school. We can have these discussions on our campus. If you want to pray before your meal, you're going to be comfortable. Pray before your meal. It's safe," Pearl told Dakich.

"If you love your god, if you love your country, if you want to love your neighbor, if you want to be great, Auburn is an amazing place to come."

Let's see how Wolken responds to that.