Joe Biden Slapped With Brutal 'X' Community Note Over Pardon

What a Sunday night it was for crackhead Hunter Biden, who found out that his dad bailed his ass out yet again after just this year declaring that "No one is above the law."

What a moment in American history.

What a moment for crack, prostitutes and "crimes against the United States."

And Elon Musk's X wasn't going to let him get away with it without hammering the senile old bat with a brutal community note.

"No one is above the law," Joe Biden (actually, someone from his social media team) declared on May 31.

You sure about that, dawg?

"On December 1, 2024, President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, for crimes covering nearly 11 years of "offenses against the United States which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024," X's Community Note noted Sunday night.

Do you remember when the lefties claimed Joe wouldn't pardon Hunter Biden?

Monday morning, the NY Times was forced to admit as much.

"It was a remarkable turnaround for a man whose presidency and five-decade career was built in part on the idea that he would never interfere with the administration of justice. In 2020, he made the case that former President Donald J. Trump should be ousted from office to restore that kind of independence in America’s democracy, and he argued the same in 2024," the Times wrote.

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed six times that her boss wouldn't pardon the crackhead. "We’ve been asked that question multiple times. Our answer stands, which is no," she said in November.

Maybe Hunter asked nicely over Thanksgiving dinner and dad had a change of heart.

What a miraculous turn of events.