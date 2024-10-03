Whoopi Goldberg Claims Hollywood Doesn't Have A Liberal Bias: 'More B.S.'

No one has ever accused Whoopi Goldberg of being particularly intelligent or intellectually honest. And they aren't about to start now, after yet another ridiculous take on "The View."

Goldberg's latest embarrassment came during a discussion on the recent presidential endorsement of "Chuck" and "Shazam" actor Zachary Levi. Levi initially supported Robert F. Kennedy Jr., but switched his endorsement to former President Donald Trump after Kennedy dropped out of the race. Levi spoke at a rally in late-September, introducing Trump supporters RFK and Tulsi Gabbard.

"We’re here to make sure that we are going to take back this country. We are going to make it great again. We are going to make it healthy again," Levi said. "And so, I stand with Bobby, and I stand with Tulsi, and I stand with everyone else who is standing with President Trump. Because I do believe, of the two choices that we have, and we only have two, Donald Trump, President Trump is the man that can get us there. And he’s gonna get us there because he’s gonna have the backing and the support and the wisdom and the knowledge and the fight that exists in Robert Kennedy Jr. and former representative Tulsi Gabbard."

Levi also said that he knows the risks in supporting Trump, explaining that Hollywood is a "very, very liberal town," and that his endorsement could "very well constitute career suicide."

It's an objective truth, one that only the most hardened, reality-denying far-left commentators would deny. Enter Whoopi Goldberg.

Whoopi Goldberg Responds To Zachary Levi With Absurdities

On "The View," Goldberg addressed Levi's concerns over his future career in Hollywood. And was predictably nonsensical.

"So, okay. That’s not necessarily true," Goldberg said about the industry's far left political bent, per Entertainment Weekly. "From the beginning of Hollywood, it’s always been a very right-leaning town, but I know you don’t know much about the Hollywood history, so let me school you."

Not only is this Hollywood history "fact" not true, but the entertainment industry began in Los Angeles around the 1920's. As in, roughly 100 years ago. Back then, Joe Biden was only in his third term as a senator. And a lot has changed since.

"We’re a mixed bunch," she continued. "Sometimes it seems like there’s more Democrats and sometimes it seems like there’s more Republicans, but the truth of the matter is very few people seem to bite it because they’re Republican." Goldberg then found a whopping two examples of outspoken conservative actors to reference: Jon Voight and Dennis Quaid.

Real 2024 Hollywood A-listers, 85-year-old Jon Voight and Dennis Quaid. According to her, those two examples make Levi's claim "unnecessary" and "more B.S." Nailed it, Whoopi.

There is no doubt that Hollywood is overwhelmingly liberal. For decades, conservatives have had to hide their political views to continue working. Openly endorse Trump, or most right wing candidates, and talent will refuse to work with you, directors will refuse to hire you, and studio executives and talent management will drop you. Just last year, formerly working actor and open Trump supporter Antonio Sabato Jr. said exactly that in an interview with Variety.

"I had to sell everything," Sabato said. "I had to pay all my debts. I was blacklisted. All my representatives left me, from agents to managers to commercial agents. I literally had to move, find a new job to survive and take care of my kids. It’s been terrible. It’s mind-blowing. It’s a disgrace. It’s tough, because if you’re in that environment in Hollywood and you have something to say that they don’t like, they’re going to let you know."

There are dozens of examples of far-left actors who can openly express their political views and continue to get starring roles with major studios or production companies. Chris Evans, Jenna Ortega, Halle Bailey, Tom Hanks, Chelsea Handler, Brad Pitt, Chris Rock, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Dave Bautista, Jennifer Lawrence, Aubrey Plaza, George Clooney, Jamie Lee Curtis, Octavia Spencer, Nick Offerman, Ben Stiller, Kerry Washington, Jason Bateman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, Jeff Bridges, Mark Hamill, Sigourney Weaver…that's just a partial list. Not including creative talent like J.J. Abrams or Steven Spielberg, or the overwhelming majority of studio executives and agents who've openly supported left-wing causes.

Heck, one of Kamala Harris' best friends is Dana Walden, the co-chairman of Disney Entertainment.

Goldberg can't admit that she and her political allies will alienate and blacklist conservatives in Hollywood, because it makes her and her party look bad. Unfortunately for her, her party does look bad, because that's exactly what they do.