Liberals Are Already Fighting Each Other On Bluesky

Liberals are having an absolute meltdown and quickly finding out that their echo chamber, Utopian Bluesky social media platform, is anything but.

Throughout the past two weeks, many liberal Democrats such as Mark Cuban have left the Twitter X platform and headed to the much smaller Bluesky one in lieu of Kamala Harris's loss to Donald Trump. (Hilariously, Cuban deleted all his Pro-Kamala Harris tweets before leaving, however. What's that about, Marky?!)

Well, it's now turned out that Bluesky's social media paradise has turned into a digital Fyre Fest, as Democrats are arguing and going after each other over anything and everything. Mark Cuban found this out the hard way after he tried being civil and reasoning with those that may have opposing political viewpoints.

MANY DEMOCRATS LEFT TWITTER X FOR BLUESKY

Cuban responded to a Bluesky post from someone who questioned why Trump supporters "would come [to Bluesky] where they are not wanted?

The former Dallas Mavericks owner, however, questioned the logic behind such a divisive post. "Why are Trump supporters not wanted? You don't have to follow them. You can block them… Don't you want [Bluesky] to have all perspectives? As long as it's civil, why not welcome different viewpoints?"

Pretty fair question and assessment, if you ask me. But, the only problem is Cuban didn't ask me and in the words of the late Heath Ledger's performance of the Joker in The Dark Knight… "And here we go."

Cuban IMMEDIATELY got ripped for having such an open-minded thought, with many going off on him despite him being an advocate and someone who voted for Kamala Harris.

"WTF is wrong with you, Mark?" one person responded before adding that they didn't want to hear "The perspectives of Trump supporters."

Another person wrote that there was "nothing civil about fascists."

Apparently, some of these people didn't get the memo that one of the reasons people went out and voted for Trump is because of that exact, divisive and offensive rhetoric. Those that spoke in such unhinged rants essentially self-sabotaged Harris's campaign and her chances of winning the election - which as an Independent myself can say was looking like it was going to happen!

Mark Cuban dipped his foot into the cesspool of divisiveness aboard the rudderless ship and found that it was a hopeless cause, as even actor Rob Reiner chimed in about the chaotic situation.

"This platform has turned into a vile cesspool already. No different now [than] from Twitter," Reiner wrote.

THEY'LL COME BACK, THEY ALWAYS DO

My prediction?

Bluesky will 100% go the same route as Instagram / Meta's Threads app did a year ago. Much like Bluesky, Threads was supposed to be the anti-Twitter, anti-Musk answer. However, after an initial 100 million users that reporteldy signed up when Threads was all the hype for two or three days, over 70% left the platform in just a matter of days.

Mark my words, almost all of those that left Twitter X for Bluesky will make their way back to Musk's platform.

