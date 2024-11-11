Mark Cuban Scrubs His Twitter Of Nearly All Political Posts, Deletes His Pro-Kamala Harris Content

Mark Cuban was among Kamal Harris' most vocal supporters when it came to celebrity and high-profile figures, but after Harris' loss to Donald Trump in the Presidential Election, the billionaire appears to be distancing himself from the Vice President.

Cuban not only endorsed the Vice President but spoke at a Harris town ball with black and Latino small-business owners in October where he claimed they would make more money if Harris were to win the election. He turned into the unofficial spokesperson of the Kamala Harris tax and economic plans that most Americans knew were bogus.

Cuban later joined ‘The View,' the most idiotic and detached-from-reality show on cable television, and insulted every Trump-supporting woman in the United States.

"Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever. It’s just that simple. They’re intimidating to him. He doesn’t like to be challenged by them," Cuban said during his appearance on ‘The View’ on Halloween.

Cuban, a minority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, was also firing off pro-Harris and anti-Trump posts on X, formerly Twitter, throughout the campaign.

Now, all of a sudden, most of those posts from Mark Cuban have disappeared.

A quick search on X shows that Cuban has deleted every one of his posts containing the name ‘Kamala’ and has just one post still on his feed with the name ‘Harris.’

Cuban only has two posts containing the name ‘Trump’ still on his feed, with both of them related to his comments on ‘The View.' He did keep up six posts where he specifically tagged @realdonaldtrump, including his congratulatory posts from Election Day.

Libs of TikTok was among the first to realize that Cuban had scrubbed his X account of practically every one of political posts, which led the 66-year-old to explain that he's "always" gone back and deleted posts on the free-speech platform.

What's (somewhat) interesting here is that Cuban has yet to delete any of his anti-Trump posts on Instagram Threads. Instagram being owned by Facebook and X being a free-speech platform owned by Elon Musk surely has nothing to do with this decision.

The obvious question here is why, why would Cuban nuke a huge number of his posts on X? Maybe it finally sunk in after the election results that insulting more than half the country's population may not be the smartest business decision. It only took Trump to sweep the seven swing states and win both the Electoral and Popular votes for that to sink in.