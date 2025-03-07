The White House Responds To The Democrats' Embarrassing Video With Their Own Version, And It's A Bloodbath

In case you were somehow still wondering which team was the right team after the Dems dropped the dumbest video in the history of time Thursday morning … you can sleep easy tonight!

The White House, which is full of adults, dropped their own video late Thursday in response to AOC's embarrassing clip, and buddy, I've gotta say, it's gonna make your decision pretty damn easy.

I always use the phrase, choose your fighter. It became sort of my rallying cry last fall during #ElectionSZN, and I really just think it sums up the current political climate pretty well.

On one side of the ring, you have insufferable morons like AOC and Jasmine Crockett. The looney-tunes mayor of Boston and Lyin' Chuck Schumer. Maddow Mark and crybaby Al Green.

On the other side, you have Trump and Vance. Elon and Hegseth. Anna Paulina Luna and Kristi Noem. RFK and Kash.

It's just such an easy decision … as you can now see:

The Dems are so cooked at this point

God, I love this time period we're in right now. It's the best. Seriously, it almost makes the past four years worth it.

Almost.

How dumb are the Democrats? How toast are they at this point? It's just so bad, and so embarrassing. They're so, so, soooooooooooo lost.

These people are so insane. When I say they may never win another election again, I mean it. How could they when this is the best they've got? No shot. No chance.

They somehow found a way to out-do their craziness from earlier this week during Trump's speech. Do you realize how hard that is?! They kicked it out of the news cycle in less than 36 hours. Impressive.

There are very clearly no alphas in the room right now. Used to be Obama, but he obviously wants nothing to do with this nonsense. Can't say that I blame him.

And you know what? It also used to be Nancy Pelosi. I'm serious. For as crazy as that woman is, she held that party together for decades. But now she can't even stand up on her own. Did you see her the other night? My God. Like watching Peyton Manning in his final season. Sad.

Father Time is undefeated, you know.

Anyway, another solid week for the Trump Administration. I'd like crypto to be doing a little better right now, but beggars can't be choosers, I reckon.

Here's Scott Jennings on the way out. Let's have a big Friday!