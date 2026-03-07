WATCH: Plane Bound For Ft. Lauderdale Diverts To Atlanta Due To Bomb Threat

Fly safely, everyone. And remember to keep your arms, legs, and bomb threats to yourself.

I have gone on record quite a few times saying that commercial air travel absolutely sucks these days, and there are myriad reasons why that's the case.

From having to stand in line with your shoes off at security checkpoints to being nickel-and-dimed for everything from your bag to your seat and even WiFi on the plane, I haven't heard many people say they actually like flying when pressed on the matter.

For passengers on a Southwest flight headed to Fort Lauderdale by way of Nashville, they had to deal with another one of the worst parts of flying: bomb threats.

Sure, it's not as common as a toddler kicking the back of your seat or some hungover bridesmaid puking on the floor after a bachelorette party weekend, but it does happen, and a few intrepid passengers caught the moment the plane was diverted to Atlanta-Hartsfield International and the passenger/bomb threat was removed from the flight on camera.

First of all, kudos to the flight staff for handling that about as well as you could have.

I've been on Southwest flights before where flight attendants looked at me sideways for asking for an extra apple juice for my son, so the fact these people were so calm during a crisis is surprising.

And, of course, shout out to the law enforcement officers for acting swiftly and taking care of the situation without anyone getting hurt.

You would think people would learn not to make bomb threats on an airplane. That crap usually doesn't fly these days (pun intended).

This scumbag is lucky the passengers didn't take things into their own hands like the ones on an easyJet flight bound for Scotland did back in July.

Also – and I hate to say it because it's my hometown and airport of choice – why does crazy stuff always seem to happen at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport?

Ignoring the fact that back in 2017 some lunatic shot up one of the baggage claims, there's also a fight happening just about every weekend at Terminal 4.

And, yes, that is the terminal where Spirit Airlines arrives and departs, in case you were wondering.

I'd like to keep bomb threats to a minimum in my city, thank you very much.

Fly safely, everyone. And remember to keep your arms, legs, and bomb threats to yourself.