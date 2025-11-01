These Are Some Of YOUR Least Favorite Parts Of Air Travel

Yesterday, I wrote about how there are some unwritten rules that need to be followed while in an airport this holiday season, and I wanted to see if my readers had any pieces of advice they wanted to share that I might have forgotten.

Well, I asked and you delivered!

Here are some of the worst parts of air travel that need to change, according to YOU, loyal OutKick readers.

Ryan - Not So Disabled Flyers

People who cut all the lines because they’re "disabled" and in a wheelchair. I’ve seen it countless times where someone who is just clearly fat requests a wheelchair and then a gate attendant wheels them onto (and off) the plane first.

I am shocked I forgot this one, but Ryan is spot on.

It's amazing how many times you see someone getting wheeled through the airport who is otherwise perfectly healthy other than maybe needing to hit the treadmill a few more times.

As Ryan states later in his email, he's all for people with actual disabilities to receive assistance.

But, much like with my point about service dogs, the lazy freeloaders who ride around in wheelchairs are just taking them from people who actually need them.

If your legs work, then get to stepping!

It might burn off some of those extra pounds you're lugging around, too, and I ain't talking about your suitcase.

Rick - Overhead Bin Thieves

What annoys me: the idiots who roll in with two stacked carry-on bags and a backpack and proceed to fill the overhead

Nothing pisses me off more than cheap-o's who try and carry their worldly possessions onto the plane to save $30, and it looks like my friend Rick here agrees.

If you're a family of three on a long weekend trip to Cleveland, you don't need to take up two overhead bins in the process.

Fork over the extra money and leave some bin space for the rest of us peasants.

Wayne - Luggage Carousel Conflicts

I hate people that crowd around the luggage carousels. If everyone stands a yard back we can all see our bags and step forward to retrieve them.

This is like the first cousin of the people who stand up as soon as the plane touches down, and Wayne is spot on with his assessment here.

It never ceases to amaze me how people will jockey for position at the luggage carousel, knowing full well it's a wheel and the luggage will come back around in another two minutes.

I guarantee you, wherever you are going, it can wait an extra 120 seconds so that you don't have to shove a single mother of three out of the way to pick up your bass guitar amp that you checked.

Michelle - Keep Your Children In Check

Children. The airport is not a jungle gym. It's not cute that your children are having wheelchair races through the concourse. It's not amusing when they are throwing a tantrum and the parents can't look up from their phones to notice.

Michelle brings up some good points here, namely that the airport is the furthest thing from your kid's personal playground.

This one hits close to home, as I have a one-and-a-half-year-old son who has been on plenty of flights in his life already, and my wife and I are hyper aware of his behavior both in the airport and on the plane.

As soon as he starts crying, we are doing everything in our power to make him stop to the benefit of everyone around us.

I couldn't imagine letting him get away with half the crap I see at the airport once he's old enough.

The worst part is a lot of the repeat offenders on this list are raising the next generation of scumbag air travelers, which means we are trapped in a never-ending cycle of bad airport etiquette.

I weep for our future generations.

Steve - Spare The Starbucks, Show The Boarding Pass

Have your boarding passes ready people! For goodness sake, this isn't rocket science. And don't have your hands full with luggage and a Starbucks so you have to stop and put down something in order to show a boarding pass.

Steve was running hot after reading my last article, so he had a laundry list of complaints, but this one was my personal favorite.

The boarding process is an assembly line, people, and you fumbling for your boarding pass because you can't put your iced coffee and your US Weekly down is the equivalent of the factory belt getting jammed.

Maybe if you cleaned your ears out and stopped listening to your True-Crime podcast, you would hear the gate agents tell you to have your boarding passes ready the requisite 37 times over the PA system.

Do us all a favor and follow these rules or get familiar with the Greyhound bus stops across the country this holiday season.