Hero Takes Down Anti-Trump Psycho Threatening To Bomb easyJet Flight

With how much of a hassle flying is these days, the last thing you need to deal with is an America-hating psycho with a bomb.

Flying commercial these days is an absolute nightmare.

You have to deal with airport security, large crowds of unwashed masses and exorbitant prices for drinks at the Hudson News.

Then you have to worry about the plane's landing gear or engine malfunctioning in midair once you actually get on the damn thing.

The last thing you need after dealing with all that is some psycho trying to recreate the Bojinka Plot in the aisles of your trans-Atlantic flight.

Passengers on an easyJet flight to Scotland got just that when a man threatened to detonate a bomb while shouting such classic refrains as "Allahu Akbar," "Death to America," and "Death to Trump."

The minute you hear "Allahu Akbar" from the mouth of an unruly passenger on a plane, it is your civic duty to intervene.

Yet, it took a brave Samaritan in seat 34A to make a move and take down our would-be pyrotechnics expert.

Thank God someone on this flight had the gonads to step up and neutralize the target, so to speak.

Everyone standing there with their mouths agape and their phones open isn't helping the situation, though I will admit I appreciate the video documentation; it makes my job a hell of a lot easier.

I must say, though, as far as the anti-Trump rhetoric goes, this fine gentleman is heading to the right place.

The British Isles are chock-full of people who hate our president.

Hell, he could make the trip across the Irish Sea and hang out with everyone's favorite failed talk show host, Rosie O'Donnell.

The comments section, thankfully, seems to all be in agreement that this guy is a complete scumbag, so at least humanity can still all (mostly) agree that terrorism is bad.

Once again, kudos to the guy that did his best WWE move to stop this from getting any more violent than it needed to be.

The world needs more of him and less of the jerkoff in the baby blue Polo.

So stay vigilant on your vacation flights this summer, folks.

Keep those TSA lines moving, don't spend a fortune on bottled water at the newsstand, and for God's sake, study up on your SummerSlam takedown moves before getting on an international flight.