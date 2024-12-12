Viral Ring Girl Sydney Thomas Is Getting Back To Work

Ring Girl Sydney Thomas is stepping back in the ring this week in Orlando, Florida. After piling up hundreds of thousands of new social media followers after her appearance during the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul extravaganza, it's time to get back to work.

That's not to say the University of Alabama student hasn’t been busy. She has. She put together an extended celebration for her 21st birthday, and she let it be known she wants a shot at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

That's not including the countless interviews and content she's been cranking out. Those are all part of leaning into viral success. So is getting back to what turbocharged her notoriety.

The certified internet star and Screencaps veteran isn’t looking for a repeat performance of her appearance in 60 million homes on Netflix. She's stepping into the ring for just her second ring girl job in the United States to provide valuable backup for the Most Valuable Prospects 10 event.

The event is being put on by DAZN Boxing and takes place on Friday night December 13 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando. It will be headlined by a WBA interim bantamweight world championship bout between Antonio Vargas and Winston Guerrero.

Sydney Thomas is stepping into the ring with some strong competition

But that's not the battle you're focused on going into this one. You want to know who will be battling it out with Thomas for some well-timed camera time. The blonde is up against a couple of brunettes in Raphaela Milagres and Yilian Marie.

Look, Thomas is going into this event as the clear favorite. She earned it, she was the big winner of the Paul-Tyson Netflix stream and has kept her skills sharp ever since. She's bringing the eyeballs.

That said, she can't overlook her competition and let her guard down. Yes, Thomas is the household name, but a good way to make a name for yourself is by taking out the household name.

Milagres and Marie wouldn’t be there if they didn’t belong. That doesn’t mean this isn’t over early in the night. She isn't about to hand anything over. She's just getting started.

If I had to bet, I would bet Sydney Thomas will have another strong performance. She'll keep the momentum rolling straight into 2025. Strap in, that's the trajectory she's currently on.