Sydney Thomas Is Still Celebrating Her 21st Birthday & Her New Life, Ohio Football Guy & Dave Gets In!

Canoe Kirk and I had personal best golf rounds on Sunday & then the 19th hole burnt down last night: What does it mean for the rest of our golf careers?

Is this a sign?

Facebook was one of the first things I checked this morning upon sitting down at the command center and there it was, the very first story from one of the local TV news personalities: Shawn's Irish Tavern in Maumee was LIT UP last night.

Wait, what the hell?

Yep, the place where Canoe Kirk and I had a couple of beers and pizza about 12 hours earlier went up in flames. Talk about a jolt to the system first thing in the morning. The good news: There were no injuries and Shawn's has two other locations, so hopefully the workers will be able to pick up shifts before the holidays.

Now for the golf report from a course that was opened in 1926 and features tiny greens and you better be straight:

I had 10 pars, one birdie and two triples that will haunt me for years to come, including a triple on No. 17 where I actually pulled off what looked like a perfect slice around a tree only to hit the tree dead center and have it shoot back at me. Haunting stuff with a 70 going into 17.

Final score: 82 (39 on the back).

I know, you're a scratch golfer. You shoot 82s while 20 beers deep. Blah, blah, blah.

Anyway, back to my record-setting performance IN DECEMBER.

No gimmes. No foot wedges. No breakfast balls. No hit again, I was talking in your backswing. Didn't lose a single golf ball.

And then the 19th hole burnt down. It will go down as a day I never forget.

Does anyone have a perspective on what this means going forward?

Army-Navy week from the eyes of an Air Force legend who has a couple of opinions

- Salmon slayer Vern writes:

Joe, with CFB playoff games coming up,I would like to comment on the tradition of the Army/Navy game this week-the 125th meeting between these 2 teams. I'm a ret'd AF guy so don't have a dog in the hunt but I was fortunate enough to attend the annual classic in 1991.

I am unable to properly describe what a truly great event this game is, so suffice it to say it is the single most memorable game I have ever attended! I was privileged to throw out the first pitch of a Yankee/Mariner game but that pales in comparison. The service academies may be the only institutions not bastardized by NIL! There is another 3-letter acronym far more dangerous-DEI!

It remains to be seen if the military can survive DEI! When I hear SECDEF and flag officers say that diversity is a force multiplier, I raise the Bull Chit flag!

As a former commander, from a crew of 6 to a command of 30,000, I know I could measure equipment in commission rates, authorized manning vs actual, and a host of other metrics. My question to any of today's leaders who spout that diversity is a force multiplier: What is the metric you use to measure?

The Bull Chit flag is flying strong!

A friend of mine, a West Point grad sums it in a few simple words.

"﻿I truly believe if the service's focus is not on sharpening the spear and keeping it sharp, they probably should not be doing it."

If you ever have a chance to go to the game-do it-Go Army/Navy!

Kinsey:

I'm so glad that Vern tooted his own horn a little bit this morning. I've hinted at his incredible military history, but I never want to make an emailer uncomfortable by publishing his/her life resume. My goal is to let them share life experiences and what they've seen and lived.

I can 100% CONFIRM that Vern was in command of 30,000 troops during his military career. Trust me, when Vern emails, my alert system goes off.

When Vern speaks of the dangers of DEI in the military, it should set off alarms.

And Vern has my word that I will eventually get to Army/Navy. It's on the bucket list.

Screencaps readers are starting to pick up the new Kirkland Lager. I know you're still scarred from the Kirkland Light disaster. This new Lager is getting great reviews

- Israel in Sacramento shares:

I read your article about the new Kirkland lager hitting shelves. Took a peak in the beer section at my local Costco in Sacramento, and to my surprise, they had a pallet, so I bought a case. Definitely worth it. Smooth and crisp. Name brand cans go for $18.99 for a 12-pack, easily. I’m stocking up to hold me over until spring. Suggested drink by date is July.

Kinsey:

Yes, it's a Deschutes Brewery lager. That speaks volumes.

Speaking of beer, here's what it looks like in a Cadiz, Spain grocery store beer aisle

- Mike T. knows what I want to see from around the world:

Mostly Spanish beers and Heineken of course!

More from Mike T.

Sunday morning churros line in Cadiz, Spain

An American breakfast classic that's better than an English breakfast

- David in Illinois emails:

Here’s a little multicultural American breakfast: the breakfast burrito. Flour tortilla, two egg omelette, chicken (from grocery store rotisserie), avocado, salsa and Mexican cheese blend. Wrap that baby up, pop it in the oven 5-7 minutes, slice it on an angle, and add a little extra salsa and some sour cream on the side to dip. Not a bad way to start the day.

- John B. knows a great American breakfast:

- Myron in the UP writes:

I was up early today putting a brisket on to smoke and shovwling a couple in hes of wet snow. I wanted to take a second to ask if what was referred to as a "Cornish pie" might be what we in the Upper Peninsula know as a pasty. Basicly flank steak, potatoes, onion and rudebega combined in a pastry shell. Almost like a turnover but larger andwith a thicker crust. The daily meal of miners who could heat it on a shovel deep in the mine for a hot lunch.

I have really enjoyed reading the remembrances of the foriegn travelers. My only travel outside the States was to Canada, which is a lot like the upper peninsula, and to Iceland. There the breakfasts at the guest houses were cold cuts, cheeses, tubes of caviar, smoked fish and breads. And often their version of yogurt , skyr .

Keep up the good work, ignore the jealous nay sayers who haven't figured life out yet and keep the Mrs. happy

Indy Daryl has his own China stories to share from his college days

- Indy D. writes:

The stories of time spent in China is bringing back a flood of memories. My first bachelors degree (the second being nursing) was actually in Chinese and Japanese Studies, with a focus on Chinese Language. I took four years of Chinese Language instruction, and spent a formative amount of time in China between 2006-2007. I lived there for about a total of 6 months spread out between my Sophomore and Junior years of first college. While most stories I will keep to myself, or at least for an in person story time, I will say the following:



1. I lived in Hangzhou, about 2 hours southwest of Shanghai and it was incredible. I went after my freshman year for about six weeks, being a novice in Chinese and couldn’t have loved it more. The people were so nice. The food was great. And it just felt alive. I had never been to a city of 6 million (small by china standards) and it just amazed 19 year old Daryl. The history. The architecture. And the cutter to this day fascinate me.



2. When I went back for the first semester of my junior year, I knew the lay of the land and how I wanted to get around. I purchased a small electric scooter that had a removable battery that I could charge in my dorm room. It was amazing to be mobile and free in a city that I had already been to, and never be able to explore enough. Funny story: one time I was stopped by local cops for going through a red light. They were none too happy with me, and while my language had improved, it still wasn’t to the point that I could handle angry cops, upset with my scootering. Once they realized that I wasn’t able to say much more than I already had, they simply let me off with a warning, and probably just called me "stupid white foreigner!" And it was well deserved!!



3. Too many drunken stories to recount here but I do fondly remember drinking and then performing some of the worst Karaoke for my 21st birthday; falling asleep against a tree on a walk home, yes standing up; drinking with fellow exchange students, some from Germany! And oh so many more.

Otis should give Steak & Shake another chance

- Franco throws out some advice:

I had a similar problem as Otis with a Taco Bell.

At the drive thru I ordered a deluxe cravings box with hot sauces. The middle aged lady gave me my order and I specifically asked if the hot sauces were in the box. She answered, "Yes."

I like to eat in the parking lot so I can listen to my music while I enjoy my meal. I opened the box and there were no hot sauces. No problem. I pulled back up to the window and politely asked for some hot sauces. The lady gave me two packets. I asked for more and she responded, "I'm sorry but that meal only comes with two packets.

I was taken aback a bit. This kind of thing had never happened before. I said to the lady, "You're doing this because you forgot to put hot sauces in the box right?" She closed the window and turned her back on me without saying a word.

So now I'm pissed off. I drove around to the entrance, walked in and grabbed six packets from the dining room. On my way out the door I yelled behind the counter, "I GOT MY HOT SAUCES LADY!" and I walked out.

When I got home I tweeted Taco Bell and described the whole incident giving them the exact time and location and a description of the lady. I even told them I yelled behind the counter. The next few times I went there, the lady was gone. I am pretty sure my tweets got her fired.

So, I will tell Otis that it wasn't the institution's fault, it was the individual's fault. Don't give up on a place you love because of a petty employee. Just report them so they face the consequences of their actions and move on.

Millennial Dalton D. from south of Crater Lake shares Lambeau advice for those making the trip

I can't remember the Saints fan who is going to Lambeau for the December 23 Monday nighter, but here's some advice from a Millennial.

- Dalton D. shares:

Anduzzis Bar right next to Lambeau in Green Bay is awesome. Tried other bars but always ended back at Anduzzis. Fun dive bar feel.



Brothers and I took Dad and our uncle to Lambeau and Packers game in 2018 for Dad’s 60th. We ate and drank all we could from thursday through Sunday in Green Bay and it was unbelievable (and cheap except game day). Grandpa played for Curly Lambeau and the Pack in the 40’s so we have been Packer die hards our whole lives from Oregon (Grandpa played for the REDSKINS too…Commanders is a travesty). Finally made the pilgrimage to the holy land and and it delivered. 15 degrees in December, got the frozen tundra experience.



Dad and Uncle hung in there with the young bucks til 2am every night. Pack won, best time ill ever have with the boys of my family…no wives. WE WERE HAMMERED. Long, hung over flight home.

