Costco Beer Fans Are Excited For New Lager That's Hitting Shelves

There's exciting news for Costco shoppers who like to suck down beers.

There are rumblings on Costco Reddit about a brand new Kirkland Helles-style lager beer being sold in stores in the Pacific Northwest. The beer, according to insiders, is brewed by Deschutes Brewery in Bend, OR.

"It’s very new. Just appeared in Bend, OR Costco where it is made. I work at the Deschutes Brewery pub as a server. AKA Prinz Crispy Helles Lager by Deschutes. Won a gold medal," a Reddit user reported on Thursday.

Images of the new Kirkland beer are starting to show up on Untappd where beer drinks have declared it's an "Amazing beer" while adding that it has a "Malty nutty" flavor profile.

One Untapped user reports that the beer was for sale at the Sandy, Utah Costco back in mid-November while another beer drinker says he bought it at a West Springfield, MA Costco.

"Found it in Oklahoma. Definitely worth grabbing if you can find it. I’m hoping it’s a permanent item, it’s pretty good," another Reddit user reports.

How much does the new Kirkland lager cost?

There are reports that you can buy a case of 24 Kirkland lager cans (4.5% alc) for $28. Others are reporting that the beer comes in a 12-pack for $13.99.

"Savor the triumph of a 2023 Great American Beer Festival gold medalist, a beer that stands out among the finest in America," the cans read.

The last mass produced Kirkland beer, the "Light" lager, was a disaster

Why are Costco beer drinkers excited for this Deschutes Brewery rebrand? Because it has to be WAY better than the battery acid "Light" beer.

It was hands-down one of the worst beers ever mass produced. The reviews of the "Light" continue to be some of the worst in Untappd history.

"True college story: We had to go on an emergency beer run before everyone left our party due to this beer.. No one wanted to drink these, including us (the hosts). 🤣 Rightfully discontinued," one guy wrote.

Good luck finding the new lager. It's time for Costco to make up for those beers guys had to throw out years ago.