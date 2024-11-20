Ring Girl Sydney Thomas Sets Her Sights On Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

The biggest story in boxing this year isn't the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight. It isn't the streaming issues Netflix experienced delivering the fight to 60 million households. It's Ring Girl Sydney Thomas.

The University of Alabama student and influencer has added more than 400,000 followers to Instagram alone. That's the power of being in the right place at the right time in the age of social media.

Thomas positioned herself well for viral fame, and it didn’t happen by accident. She wanted to work the Paul-Tyson fight, and she wanted to use the opportunity to help her with what she has planned next.

That's an appearance in the 2025 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. On Tuesday, the viral star shared a piece of paper that she has tucked in her top drawer. Written on it are two goals she has for her final year at Alabama.

Sydney Thomas has her sights set on an appearance in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

The caption of the Instagram Story reads, "I keep 2 things in my top drawer: A bible, and this piece of paper. I wrote this out the day I got to school this year as things I would like to accomplish in my last year here at bama. Coming back home after this weekend is very full circle moment for me, and is just a reminder that you can accomplish anything you set your mind to. God is always on your side. You are in control. Never doubt yourself and dream big."

The goals written on the piece of paper for her last year are, one, "I will be a ring girl for the Paul vs. Tyson fight in November." And two, "I will be in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025."

With one goal already crossed off the list and a huge amount of internet fame that followed, all that's next is that appearance in next year's SI Swimsuit issue. The ball's in SI Swim's court.

They've already added names from the sports world like Golf's No. 1 women's golfer Nelly Korda, WNBA star Cameron Brink, and NASCAR's Toni Breidinger, but you have to believe there's plenty of room for the top ring girl in the world.

Whether Sydney Thomas winds up in the 2025 issue or not, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit can only ignore her for so long. She's a legit Instagram star.