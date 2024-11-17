Ring Girl Sydney Thomas Takes A Victory Lap After Stealing The Show At The Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight

If you believe Netflix, 60 million households viewed the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight on Friday night. Many of those households experienced buffering issues, a lackluster main event, a nasty cut, and a show stealing ring girl by the name of Sydney Thomas.

If you've been following along here at OutKick, you were already on the lookout for Thomas, a Screencaps regular and rising star on the social media scene. That's because prior to her second career ring girl appearance, Joe Kinsey stepped up to the plate and called his shot.

He pointed to center field, sounded the alarm about Sydney Thomas being a potential breakout star, then bat flipped and took his time around the bases after putting it in the seats. A well deserved curtain call followed and Joe celebrated accordingly.

This is how the man has made his mark on the internet over the years. He doesn’t simply sit back and wait for things to happen. He's a visionary. He can see the play develop before most can, and he gets out in front of it. He saw Thomas stealing the show the moment he found out she was going to be a ring girl.

We're witnessing Michael Jordan at the top of his game here. Take a moment the next time you're reading a piece by the Senior Director of Content and let that sink in.

Speaking of letting it sink in, the impact of stealing the show wasn’t lost on Sydney Thomas. She took her own victory lap on Saturday as she recognized how big of an event she was a part of.

Sydney Thomas won the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson Netflix extravaganza

The camera found Thomas during the night of action and the rest is history. Two ring girl appearances under her belt and she went insanely viral.

We were never going to get the knockout of Jake Paul that we all wanted. The 27-year-old wasn’t going to get close enough to let that happen.

If it was going to happen, it was going to happen early. At 58, Mike Tyson is nowhere near the boxer he was in his prime. It turns out, while he still might have some power, he can’t move at all.

A knockout wasn’t meant to be. Those who tuned in didn’t leave empty-handed. When the stream wasn’t buffering, the Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano fight delivered.

The ladies went toe-to-toe and headbutt to headbutt and bashed each other's heads in. That was entertainment. It was an event more than anything else.

A couple of good fights before the legend and the YouTuber stepped into the ring. Not a bad night for one of the most viewed events of the year, especially for the show stealer Sydney Thomas.