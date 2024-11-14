Mike Tyson-Jake Paul Ring Girl Sydney Thomas Is Ready For Her Big Night

If you're looking for a potential breakout star from the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight, look no further than Ring Girl Sydney Thomas.

OutKick readers might know of Thomas from the Screencaps column, but Friday night, a massive crowd of people around the world will meet the University of Alabama student and rising social media star for the first time.

Thomas, who made her boxing ring girl debut in October at a fight in Puerto Rico, will step into the ring for the second time for an event that Paul estimates will be watched by 25 million people around the world on Netflix.

Friday's fight, according to OutKick's boxing department, will most likely start around 11 ET. Plan out your night accordingly.

For a rising star model with 235k Instagram followers, and 640k on Tiktok, this is as big of a stage as you're going to find in 2024. Thomas gets it.

"I thank God every day for allowing me to be a part of such amazing opportunities and experiences. Truly feeling so blessed," the St. Louis Cardinals dugout girl wrote on Instagram after her ring girl debut.

Stop and think about this for a minute. There will be 80,000-plus at AT&T Stadium watching Thomas walk the ring along with millions on Netflix. JP Morgan says could end up the most-watched boxing match ever.

Friday night, we could be watching the coming out party for the next great Instagram star: Sydney Thomas.

Who are the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Ring Girls?

Lexi Williams

Instagram superstar; 1.4M followers; "I’m so excited to be a part of this moment," she wrote on Instagram. One of the true titans of the Instagram modeling world

Sydney Thomas

Making her second career ring girl appearance

Raphaela Milagres

Brazilian model who worked the Jake Paul vs. Andre August fight in 2023

Virginia Sanhouse

Venezuelan model with 5.5M TikTok followers

Delia Sylvain