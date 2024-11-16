Sydney Thomas Becomes A Breakout Star Just Like I Predicted, Fights In The Stands & Roy Jones Jr. Memes

My fight review: Blondes from Alabama sororities are undefeated, thank god I didn't pay for that fight & that women's fight was awesome & I'd gladly pay to watch them beat each other's brains for a half-hour

Anyone tired this morning? I'll admit it, I feel like someone hit me with a 2X4 after that late night. Thanks to Jake Paul and Mike Tyson for keeping me up way too late for a fight that gave us ZERO highlights.

What will that night be remembered for?

Sydney Thomas standing behind the woman with the disgusting cut and having her major international breakout moment just like I predicted. This was the exact moment when the world paused and realized there's a new international sensation.

Streaming issues. I had the fight on a TV that is CAT5 hardwired next to a TV that uses WI-FI playing UCLA-Washington and the football game was perfect. The Netflix TV was buffering, which started at about 10:30 ET. After that, it was hit and miss. I'd go 10 minutes with a decent signal just a step above 1990s scrambled Cinemax to a spinning wheel.

Technical issues. Netflix better get its act together fast for the Christmas Day doubleheader of Chiefs-Steelers and Ravens-Texans. We're talking about seven hours of football that all of America will be watching. If you think people lost their minds last night, just imagine grandma and grandpa trying to figure out what their Millennial grandkids are talking about when they say, ‘Just rewind two minutes behind Live and then the stream will be perfect.' That would be a disaster for Netflix. And how aren't mics and earpieces working for a fight with possibly 200 million people around the world watching? No excuses in 2024.

Roy Jones Jr.'s attire. Netflix clearly didn't give its talent dress code hints. Did Roy even have a stylist assigned to him? Yes, I enjoyed it because it was content, but everything about the broadcast was discombobulated.

Screencaps Jr. and Screencaps the III stayed up for the women's fight/brutality. Mrs. Screencaps wasn't happy with me having them stay up late, but she finally realized that they need to learn about fight nights sooner rather than later.

Conclusion:

As a content guy, last night was awesome because it gave the Internet talking points for years to come. Boxing is still boxing and it's still rigged into a spectacle, but we just keep coming back to it no matter how many times we say we're done with it.

- John from SD emailed this morning:

That Barrios/Ramos split draw scorecard is why people have turned away from boxing. Barrios won that fight. Same with the women, how was that scorecard flipped? Serrano won that fight hands down. Seeing Rapha Milagres on SC and then in the ring last night, epic post by you. Too bad Iron Mike couldn’t pull it out.

Kinsey:

All I kept thinking is that I've been watching the Mr. McMahon Netflix series this week and how decisions were made who was going to win matches. Boxing, in my opinion, is the same way. I'm comfortable saying it's rigged when it goes to the cards.

How does he do it?

- Two Club Invitational veteran CJ Fresh sent this over on Instagram and wondered if any of you can solve how this is done:

Flying Heritage & Combat Museum

- Mike T. is on the road:

Paul Allen built the Museum and when he passed a member of the Walton family bought it after Paul’s death.

If you dig WW11 history, you got to see this place, unbelievable and the vast majority of the equipment is in fly able or drivable condition.

Simply, fantastic!

https://flyingheritage.org/

Jonathan says Michael Strahan should be fired for not putting his hand over his heart during the anthem - Screencaps readers respond

- Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston writes:

The Michael Strahan uproar is dumb in my opinion. The hand over the heart has always been a requirement for the pledge of allegiance but for the anthem the only rule I’m aware of is take off your hat. Yes if I’m at a game with a ballcap on I put my cap over my heart during the anthem, but if I’m not wearing a hat then I just stand respectfully facing the flag & sing.

- Jason DeM. emails:

No, no, no, no, no!

What are we doing here? Strahan didn’t kneel, he didn’t remain seated, he didn’t turn his back to the flag… he did nothing to disrespect the National Anthem at all. Expecting someone to be fired from his job for something like this is the same thing as expecting criminal charges for not using the correct pronouns. I don’t agree with Strahan politically, but we cannot become the intolerant woke leftists who say "if you don’t do things exactly the way I do them, you’re the enemy".

##################

That's it this morning. I need breakfast.

Let's go have a great day of college football. I did not end up going to Chicago. I'll address that Monday. Tomorrow might be the final day of my 2024 golf season. Yes, we'll be playing on a nice 60-degree day on November 17. I can't wait.

