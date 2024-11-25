Sydney Thomas Blows Past TikTok Milestone On Eve Of Her 21st Birthday

As the OutKick Culture Department correctly predicted earlier this month, Alabama student Sydney Thomas is going to be one of the biggest Internet stars of 2025.

Thanks to the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight where she worked as a ring girl, our prediction came about six weeks early. Now we have a certifiable star on our hands and this train has officially left the station.

On Monday, Thomas, who turns 21 on Tuesday, broke the big news that she has crossed the 1M TikTok follower count while her Instagram is heading in the same direction. Oh, and she plans to graduate early from the University of Alabama.

"I grew up in St. Louis, Missouri," Thomas, who became famous on OutKick as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals in-game promotions team, told her new fans. "I’m still in school, studying management and entrepreneurship. I’m technically a junior but I’m going to be finishing a year early in August, which is exciting.

"I do all my classes online to be able to travel and have more flexibility in my schedule."

As for the haters who think Thomas is just another ring girl who's famous for her looks, she pushes back.

"Contrary to popular opinion or popular belief, I’m actually smart. People kind of get the image — pretty blonde, doesn’t have a brain. But I got a 33 on my ACT [exam] in high school and I’m finishing college early, so take it as you want," she added.

The Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight was Sydney Thomas' first ring girl job in the United States

When Thomas stepped into the ring for Tyson-Paul, she had 235k Instagram followers, and 640k Tiktok followers. The OutKick Culture Department made sure to document those stats back on November 14.

"Friday night, we could be watching the coming out party for the next great Instagram star: Sydney Thomas," I wrote 24 hours before the fight.

The rest is history.

Thomas stood behind boxer Amanda Serrano after one of the craziest fights in women's boxing history. The world was watching. They noticed two things: the gash above Serrano's right eye and Thomas directly behind her.

A star was made.

"The past two weeks so much in my life has just been totally flipped upside down," Thomas said during her Monday TikTok video. "My path is just so different and so unique I just take it day by day. I don’t stress too much about the future."

What's next for Thomas? Her official 21st birthday party on Tuesday should be a decent moment for her social media career.

Buckle up.