Viral 'Rich Men North Of Richmond' Singer Emerges From The Forest And Promptly Buries Corrupt Politicians

Oliver Anthony, the viral ‘Rich Men North Of Richmond’ singer who took America by storm in 2023, has resurfaced out of NOWHERE, and he is PISSED.

Nope. He doesn't have a new song. He did, however, do a cover of ‘Country Roads’ last year that will rock your world when you have a minute. Trust me.

But today? No new tunes. Instead, Oliver spoke for seven minutes at the ARC conference. Never heard of it? That's fine. Not important.

What is important was Oliver's message during his time on stage. And by that, I mean he basically launched a hand grenade at every nasty, corrupt politician on the planet and watched it explode.

Or, as he so delicately called them, "false idols."

Here, have a listen!

Does Oliver Anthony have a point here?

Whoaaaaaaa Nellie! Welcome back, Oliver! Been a while. He doesn't come to the surface often, but when he does, it's almost always chaos.

This guy HATES the government and everything it stands for. I mean, just despises it.

He's like Ron Swanson from Parks and Rec. Not the actor who played Ron – Nick Offerman has gone off the deep end, FYI – but Ron the character. It's uncanny.

Anyway, Anthony has long hinted at this Rural Revival project, and it appears he's ready to dive in head first. Sounds like the disaster that was North Carolina really pushed him over the edge, and I can't blame him.

The Biden Administration basically ignored those folks for months – as did FEMA – and it took Trump returning to office for literally anything to happen from the government's end.

Now, I'm not sure Oliver is a Trump fan. Let's be honest. Maybe he is, but it's probably far more likely that he sat this election altogether and enjoyed the peace and quiet of the woods. Either-or, I reckon.

All in all, I am glad he's back in the spotlight, though. You ain't getting quotes like THIS from the MSM!

"I’m just here to remind you that we don’t need our false idols. We should no longer rely on politicians who bow down to money to manage our city or our states. We need to find the real leaders everywhere and empower them."