Viral 'Rich Men North Of Richmond' Singer Is Back With The Greatest Cover Of 'Country Roads' You've Ever Heard

Remember Oliver Anthony? The random country singer who went just insanely viral last year for his song, Rich Men, North Of Richmond?

Well, he's BACK with a cover of John Denver's Take me home, Country roads, and it's taking the internet by storm. Seriously, this thing is a banger to the highest possible degree.

I love the original. It's one of my favorite songs of all time. For years, whenever the wife and I go out, I always ask the band to sing Country Roads. If there's live music, I'm requesting that song.

Why? Because I want to prove to the First Lady that this song will inevitably get the bar singing along. If it's a dead night, it'll get people GOING. If it's a little too quiet, I have them play the song, and by the second verse everyone is singing along.

It works every single time. Without fail. I promise. Try it some day.

Anyway, all that to say that Anthony – who had sort of fallen off a cliff after his song died down last year – covered the song in a way that would make Denver grin from ear to ear if he were still with us today. RIP.

Have a listen:

Did Oliver Anthony do it again, or what?

Holy cow. Right? I've heard a ton of folks try – and fail – to sing that song. Oliver here nails it in a way that I have never seen nor heard. It's amazing. This guy is unreal.

And the craziest part? He just wants NOTHING to do with any of it. He could be a multi-millionaire by now, and, as far as I can tell, he just does not want the limelight.

I guess that's sort of the point of his OG song, right? Good on him for sticking to his guns, but this is an all-time bag fumble here.

Sorry, just calling it like I see it. If I were him, I would've sold my soul so fast for a quick buck. But, I'm not him, so Oliver is free to do whatever he wants.

And if that's putting out lowkey BANGERS like this, I'm all for it.

Great song. Great cover. Great day to be GREAT.

Let's go have a big Saturday.