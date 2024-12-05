'Rich Men North Of Richmond' Singer Gives Beyoncé Brutal Reality Check Over Her Fake Country Music

Remember Oliver Anthony? The random country singer who went just insanely viral last year for his song, Rich Men, North Of Richmond?

Well, he's BACK. Not with a new song – although he did do a cover of Country Roads last month that'll knock your socks off.

Nope. Instead, he's back in the news by taking "country" artist Beyoncé, and stuffing her so far down a locker that she may never, ever be heard from again.

"One of the guys I worked with, he wanted me to make some stupid f**king post about Beyonce’s country album. About how it was good… even though it was complete trash," he said in a YouTube video posted yesterday.

"It makes me just want to throw up, trying to listen the beginning of her version of ‘Jolene.’ Just total cringe. It represents how degenerative our society has become that a song like a Beyonce version of ‘Jolene’ can come out and anybody actually listen to it and think it's not complete f**king trash."

Here's the full video (the good stuff starts around the 9-minute mark):

Don't mince words, Oliver

Whoaaaaaaaaaa Nellie! My God. Tell us how you really feel, Oliver! By all means, don't hold back.

So, clearly, Anthony ain't a Beyoncé fan. Well, maybe he is, but not when she's trying to be a country artist. Frankly, I can't say that I blame him.

I am getting tired of all these pop singers all of a sudden thinking country music is cool and wanting to dabble in it. First Beyoncé. Then Post Malone. The Backstreet Boys inexplicably had a "country" song a few years ago.

It's enough already. Like, we get it. You've grown tired of your awful genre, and want to sit at the adult's table. Sorry, too late. Doesn't work like that. You can't just do a cover of Dolly Parton's most famous song (second most famous?) and call yourself a country singer.

It's disrespectful to Dolly and, frankly, to the industry as a whole. Stay in your lane, Beyoncé. Oliver has warned you.

Now, here's his rendition of Country Roads. You are welcome!