Uh-Oh, Pat McAfee Rips 'Old White' People At ESPN, College GameDay In Scathing Rant

I'm a Pat McAfee guy. Always have been. I think he's the best thing to happen to College GameDay in a long time. Maybe ever.

I've defended McAfee for years here at OutKick. Frankly, I still don't understand why he's so polarizing amongst college football fans.

Take McAfee off GameDay, and that show stinks. Corso was great until the stroke, but then he obviously had a tough time, and now he's gone. Kirk Herbstreit looked checked out for a decade until McAfee came along a few years ago.

Sure, his dog is insufferable, but that's another story.

Don't get me started on Desmond Howard. You wanna talk about useless. Good lord. The worst.

But McAfee? The best. Funny. Loud. Electric. The kicking stuff. The crowd stuff. The edgy remarks. It all works, for me, at least.

But I'm a young white guy. I'm in Pat's wheelhouse. You wanna know who is NOT in Pat's wheelhouse? Old white boomers – also known as Kamala Harris voters.

Don't take my word for it, though!

Pat McAfee aims and fires on ESPN boomers

"I just got done with a little morning workout. It was nice to read those comments. I’d like to let all you old f--ks know I hate you too," McAfee said on his Instagram stories after sharing a collage of negative comments he's received on social media.

"Never got along with that class of people, teachers, principals, you name it. Since I’m a kid, always hated me, it’s kind of a part of life now. The thing about old white people and old ESPN people – those are really the people that hate me the most at this stage of life.

"Now, granted, there’s some other groups that certainly have threatened my life on a pretty regular basis. I’d say they hate me too. But throughout the entirety old whites and the old ESPN people over the last like three years have really hated me. That’s who all the producers are of GameDay too. So now you know that’s it’s been a fun run. College football is great.

"Cheers! Have a great day."

Incredible. What a RANT for a random Tuesday morning in October. Pat vs. old white boomers, who ya got?! Better yet, Pat vs. old, white boomers who work at ESPN, who ya got?!

Look, the "white people" part of this will rattle some cages. I get it. I'll most likely be called a Lib for taking Pat's side here. But I think he's talking about the insufferable lefties out there that you saw wearing "No Kings" shirts on the corner of the intersection this past weekend.

Those are "old white people" now, and Pat's right – they are intolerable. And Pat ain't in their wheelhouse, at all. They want the Xs and Os of college football. They want film breakdowns. They want the old College GameDay.

This ain't your daddy's Gameday, boys and girls. Not since McAfee became a regular. He was shirtless with Dan Lanning at 6 a.m. not two weeks ago in Eugene!

He jumped in a pool in Coral Gables last month. He makes funny sex jokes. He's brash, and rough around the edges, and toes the line every single Saturday.

He also gives away millions of dollars every single season with his field goal contest every week. That, by the way, is by far the best part about GameDay. Easily. Might be the best thing going on TV right now.

Anyway, it'll be interesting to see where those comments go, especially the ones about ESPN. I doubt they go anywhere, frankly, because Pat is bigger than any producer who works on College GameDay.

I do like seeing the suits at Bristol sweat, though. That's always fun. Thanks, Pat!

Now, let's go kick some field goals at Vandy this Saturday.