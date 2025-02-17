Trump Aide Margo Martin Had A Big Valentine's Day, Tiff Ann Devours A Cupcake & MSNBC Cancels President's Day!

What a weekend. I did more Big J work this past weekend than I've done in YEARS. I cannot tell you how good it is to be back teaching this class.

But, that's the Daytona 500 for you. While the mainstream Big Js in the media center break down lap times, I'm out with #thepeople investigating suspect Anheuser-Busch wording (you'll see) at the Busch Light tent, and saluting our great president as he leads the field to green.

Choose your fighter. Me, or the wokes. Easy call. I'm exhausted. Let's roll.

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps – the one where we celebrate a big Valentine's Day weekend with Trump assistant Margo Martin, and go from there.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from an absolutely LOADED weekend of #content, the left trying to cancel Presidents' Day (wonder why), and I've got a different take on the insufferable Tom Hanks MAGA bit from SNL than the rest of the world.

Remember, we zig while they zag. And don't you forget it!

Oh yeah! Tiff Ann also obliterated a cupcake for Valentine's Day, and when Tiff Ann pumps out food #content, we write about it. You know the drill.

Grab you a dark English porter to celebrate George Washington's birthday – his favorite beer, by the way – and settle in for a Monday 'Cap!

Bye bye, Presidents' Day!

Bet you didn't think we'd start class with a history lesson on George's favorite beer, but that's why we win awards while the AP is banned from Air Force One.

Different classes, boys and girls. You picked the right one. Congrats!

So, apparently, he liked to get tanked on dark English porters. How much did he like these bad boys? According to Chowhound, in the year 1760 alone, George had the equivalent of 65 gallons shipped from one London brewer.

65 gallons! He would have LOVED this class.

Anyway, here's another fun fact: today is only known as Presidents' Day (pay attention to the apostrophe) in Hawaii, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Dakota, Texas, Vermont and Washington.

Those states celebrate George Washington (Feb. 22) AND Abe Lincoln (Feb. 12) today. True story.

It's known as President's Day in Alaska, Idaho, Maryland, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Those states just honor George and George alone. Get outta here, Abe!

Oh, you thought we were done? Nope!

It's simply known as George Washington Day in Virginia, and "Washington's Birthday" in Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey and New York.

Get all that? Here's another good one: in lawless Arkansas, today is known as "George Washington's Birthday and Daisy Bates Day," which really rolls off the tongue.

Daisy, for those who don't know (and that's all of you), was a Civil Rights activist in Little Rock back in the 50s – among other things.

Oh yeah! Up in Delaware, today isn't celebrated at all because lawmakers nixed it in 2009. Sounds like a fun place!

Whew. What a WAY to start class. See? We're not all boobs and making fun of Libs around here. I'm here to make you smarter, too. You are welcome!

Now, back to mocking the Libs:

What a weekend of #content!

Incredible. Goodness gracious, these people are just the BEST. They really make my job so easy, and so enjoyable.

You just knew the whole time this chick was hinting at Trump, and the insufferable MSNBC host finally gets her all the way there towards the end by just coming out and saying it. What a segment. Top-notch stuff here from MSNBC. I'm sure all 14 people watching LOVED it.

OK, let's get to the #content I saved for y'all from over the weekend … starting with yours truly discovering that Anheuser-Busch nixed the word "domestic" at the Daytona 500 and just straight up called their beer "American."

What a country!

SNL, Margo & Tiff Ann!

BIG weekend. Couple thoughts …

1. While the NBA apparently had an All-Star Game (who knew?!) and it SUCKED, NASCAR sent the Libs spiraling by tweeting something positive about Trump. Choose your sport, folks. Easy call for me.

2. Best shirt I saw this weekend? A Busch Light shirt that said "Forget the mountains, show me your Busch." What a country.

3. The beer one? My finest work yet. Two weeks, Anheuser-Busch said they wanted to start removing "domestic" from their signage and replace it with "American." I thought they were full of crap. Imagine my surprise when I saw it Saturday. Credit to them for following through. What a turnaround.

4. The Adam Sandler song? Best thing from last night by a mile. Sandler is great. Has he ever said something political or stupid or woke? I honestly don't remember. The guy is just funny and genuine and, unlike most insufferable Hollywood, still making good movies well into his late-50s.

Dummy Tom Hanks should take notes.

Speaking of … rapid-fire time!

So, here's my problem with that skit …

It has NOTHING to do with the joke – or the message. Whatever. It's SNL. If you're surprised by it at this point, that's on you. Comedy never offends me. I don't care. If something is funny, I'll laugh. Whether it's making fun of Trump or Kamala – I don't care. Funny is funny.

But that's my biggest issue with this skit that has everyone up in arms today … it wasn't funny. At all. Listen to the audience. It's awkward as hell, and this is an audience that I would imagine would love to mock Trump.

But they couldn't even make themselves laugh at Tom. That's how unfunny this bit was. It just wasn't good.

You wanna call Trump voters racist, that's fine. It's low-hanging fruit at this point and, frankly, a tired act. Whatever. If you're gonna keep going back to that well, at least make it funny. Can't be stupid AND unfunny. Bad combo. Sad.

And I love Tom Hanks. He's one of the few lefties I'll still watch on the TV. Oh well. Swing and a miss.

Next? Home RUN!

While the left melts down over Trump's Daytona 500 visit and says all MAGA voters are racist, Margo Martin is out there turning laps and celebrating a great Valentine's Day weekend.

It's amazing how much we've crushed them at this point. It's not even a fair fight. Are we back, or WHAT?

Can't wait to see how Margo triggers the Libs this week!

Finally, on the way out, let's wind down with a nice cupcake, straight from Tiff Ann's oven:

Another great bake job by our unofficial Nightcaps chef! Welcome back to class, Kelly Kapowski! And Happy Valentine's Day to you and Margo.

Now, let's go have a big week, boys and girls.

See you Wednesday.

