Trump's Special Assistant Grabs Attention, Cooper DeJean's Girlfriend Says Hello & 'End Racism' Replacements!

Remember Friday when I let everyone out of class early because I had two sick kids in the living room and could feel it creeping up on me? Well, great news!

I got it … for about an hour … Friday night. Saturday? I was right as rain. Ready to take on the world. Ready to smash some skulls.

Felt the same yesterday morning, too. So, naturally, I started slugging down Twisted Teas and Busch Lights at 10 a.m. because I put a massive hog's ass on the Traeger and I will be damned if I don't do it with a drink in my hand.

Anyway, long story short – I kept drinking all day because of the Super Bowl, and went to bed last night even sicker than I was Friday. Weirdly, the all-day-drinking did NOT help further suppress the illness. Didn't see it coming!

But, I'm a patriot, and patriots don't take sick days. That's liberal behavior, and we don't tolerate liberal behavior around here. So, we ride.

Welcome to a post-Super Bowl-Monday Nightcaps – the one where we take in the big game with Trump's firecracker assistant, Margo Martin, AND Cooper DeJean's girlfriend, and go from there.

What else? I've got plenty of Super Bowl fallout even though it was maybe the worst game in the history of time, the best of the rest from a big weekend of #content, and the Kay Adams content CLINIC over the weekend was something that deserves to have its own chapter in the influencing history books.

What a masterclass. What a run.

OK, let's get after it. My chest feels like it's going to explode.

Grab you something mild for National Football Hangover Day – an actual day, and it certainly fits the bill – and settle in for a Monday 'Cap!

A game nobody was really excited for … wasn't really exciting

And it made me sad. I know I ragged on the Super Bowl for weeks, mainly because it was the Chiefs again, but what we witnessed last night was brutal. Just brutal. If I didn't have money on it, I would've checked out after halftime.

Frankly, I wish I had, because I shockingly lost all of said money. Par for the course for a pretty miserable season of NFL gambling for me.

I did have a couple takeaways, though.

1. Everybody seemed to hate Fox's new scorebug. I didn't mind it. The First Lady loved it, mainly because it was big, which does NOT bode well for me. What did y'all think?

I'm partial to the classic one (Rams-Pats) because that's what I grew up on. I also didn't mind the one after that (Pats-Eagles). Fox ran that same one for the 2004 ALCS, and it brings back some warm and fuzzy memories for me.

2. The halftime show. It's not my lane. I had no idea what was going on. Frankly, I couldn't get past Kendrick Lamar looking like Martin Lawrence. Once I saw it, it was all I could focus on.

I also couldn't understand a single word, and I'm also just now finding out that Drake is maybe a pedophile? Who knew!? I didn't, which, admittedly, probably says more about me than you.

3. Was it woke? I dunno. It didn't seem like it to me, mainly because it was very pro-America, and we all knows the Libs wouldn't be caught dead in the red, white & blue. But it also could have been and I'm just too dumb to realize/was taking a piss and missed it. Either-or.

Again, I still have no idea what he said up there. Might as well have been in a different language.

4. Samuel:

What a weekend of #content

That's funny! Also true. Didn't expect to see Sam Jackson on stage last night. Not really sure why he was there, if I'm being honest. But whatever. A quick scroll of Google tells me he's a raging liberal, though, so I assume he wasn't there to cheer on Trump.

Lord knows everyone else was, though! Let's get to the #content:

Cooper's big night, Rooney Rule nonsense, ‘End Racism’ replacements & Mar(la)go!

Obviously, it's all Super Bowl related #content. Sorry. What do you want me to do? Some thoughts …

1. Trump getting cheered was the least surprising thing ever, unless you're a Lib with your head in the sand. And, frankly, that's all the Libs.

2. Serious question: who should perform the next halftime show? Can we please, for the love of God, change it up a bit?

Snoop, Eminem, Rihanna, Usher, Kendrick Lamar. Maybe we mix in a different genre in 2026? I dunno – I'm just spitballing. Seems like a reasonable thought, though.

Morgan Wallen seems like an obvious choice. Carrie would be insane, and also the hottest performer of my lifetime. My vote would go to David Allan Coe, but I'm not sure the NFL would approve. Maybe they go with everyone's favorite new country singer, Beyoncé?! The possibilities are endless, really.

Anyway, let's change things up in 2026, Goodell. Please. Humor us. Just dip your toe.

OK, rapid-fire time on this second Monday of February. First up? While we're on the subject of the NFL changing dumb things, let's check in on how the Rooney Rule founders reacted to the removal of the insufferable "End Racism" signs in the end zone:

From ESPN, which, I'm sure, LOVED telling this very important story over the weekend:

Still, the league must keep trying to do better, according to Cyrus Mehri and John Wooten, whose work led to implementation of the Rooney Rule in 2003. Mehri said the ranks of NFL offensive coordinators -- a job that is the most common steppingstone to head coach -- continues to lack diversity.

There are no black offensive coordinators in the NFL. One offensive coordinator, the Giants' Mike Kafka, is part-Puerto Rican and attended the NFL's minority-focused accelerator program.

"There's been a historic challenge when it comes to black coaches in the offensive coordinator position," Mehri told ESPN. "There's always been a shortfall. We're nowhere near where we could be or should be. And that creates a headwind against representation in the head coaching positions because that's the primary pipeline."

My God. It just won't end, will it? And here I was thinking the NFL had cured racism. Sad. Back to the drawing board! Let's get some black offensive coordinators on the sidelines, STAT!

PS: I asked OutKick readers over the weekend what they'd replace the "End Racism" signs with, and I got some really solid suggestions that I think I'll send up the chain:

- CHOOSE BEER!

- Publish the Epstein list!

- Jimmy Hoffa Buried Here

- End Crappy Kickoffs

Next? From black OCs to white DBs – let's check in with Cooper DeJean's girlfriend, Steph Wilfawn!

What a MOMENT for these two love-birds last night. I also love how everyone just danced around the fact that Cooper DeJean is a white cornerback. Like, the broadcast can't say it, but everyone is thinking it.

It's OK, folks. I promise. Seeing a white corner in the NFL is like spotting Bigfoot in the forest. Doesn't happen often, and it's jarring when it does.

PS: Welcome to CLASS, Steph Wilfawn. What a heater.

Speaking of welcoming newbies to class, let's check in with Trump's newest addition to the bullpen: Assistant communications advisor, Margo Martin!

"We're back."

Yes you are!

Take us into the week, Kay!

I'm telling you, Trump could fill out a lineup card that would rival the 1927 Yankees at this point with his cabinet of hot, INTELLIGENT women. Take that, Maddow Mark Cuban!

Let's keep making this country GREAT again this week, ladies. Let's have a big one.

Take us into it, Kay. And keep up this HEATER.

