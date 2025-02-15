Anheuser-Busch Makes Major Beer Change At Daytona 500 That Has Patriots Ready To Catch An Unwoke Buzz

It's official – woke is dead at Anheuser-Busch. The days of Dylan Mulvaney? Gone. Donezo. Finished. It's a new year, a new era, a new president, and a new beer. Sort of.

Two weeks after promising to make their beer more American, it appears the fellas in marketing for Anheuser-Busch did just that for this weekend's Daytona 500.

How do I know? Well, I'm boots on the ground, boys and girls. And I like beer. So, when I'm not pumping out #content for OutKick, I'm out with #thepeople in the Daytona infield having a good time.

I did it today, right after the ARCA cars got done crashing around 3 p.m. I finished my day-job, and walked out to the Busch Light tent in the middle of the Fanzone to see how many Lattes I could slug down before the Xfinity green flag at 5.

Imagine my surprise when I looked up at the big board behind the bar, and saw THIS from the folks at Anheuser-Busch:

Credit to Anheuser-Busch for following through

Did you see it? Did you?! That's right. Gone are the days of "domestic beer." That's finished. It's now "American beer." And if you think I'm full of crap, think again!

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth told distributors last month, in a letter obtained first by Beer Business Daily, to expect a little more patriotism moving forward.

"The pride we take in this great country should also be properly and accurately applied to our great American beers," Whitworth wrote. "They are brewed by American workers who receive American wages. They rely on American farmers and on American raw material suppliers. They support American causes like the military and first responders. They pay American taxes.

"'Domestic’ isn’t necessarily an incorrect adjective to use. It just doesn’t fully capture the spirit and passion that’s intrinsic to the American beer industry and its brands. It also doesn’t fully capture the pride we should all take in products made right here in this great country."

Incredible. The same company that went to hell two years ago, is now embracing the US of A. I thought it was a bunch of word-salad when I wrote it last month, but credit to AB – they did it. I see it. It's everywhere at Daytona this weekend. Every AB beer tent says it. America is BACK.

"This new?" I asked my bartender.

"Sure is," she said with a grin.

What a country! What a turnaround. Credit to Anheuser-Busch for the pivot. I'm serious. I was as hard as anyone on the company for the Mulvaney stunt, but fair is fair, and AB has changed.

So come on down to Daytona for an American beer later today … or Sunday! I'm sure it'll be easy to get in.

Just kidding. Don't try it. This place is locked down like Fort Knox.