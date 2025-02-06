Anheuser-Busch Makes Trumpian Change That Will Turn Liberals Sober

Don't show this to Dylan Mulvaney, he/she/they will be FURIOUS. Anheuser-Busch, which tanked faster than Enron over their whoopsie-daisy woke marriage with Mulvaney two years ago, has decided to embrace …

… America! USA! USA! USA!

That's right. I ain't lying to you. It appears AB has completed it's 180, and is now reportedly looking to rid their beers of the word "domestic," instead wanting them all to simply say "American."

What a concept. First the Gulf of Mexico goes down, and then men in women's sports, and now this.

Donald J. Trump cannot be STOPPED!

Credit to Anheuser-Busch here

My God. We saved women's sports yesterday, and now we've saved beer. Will OutKick ever slow down? What a run. What a heater!

From AB CEO Brendan Whitworth, in a letter to distributors obtained by Beer Business Daily:

"The pride we take in this great country should also be properly and accurately applied to our great American beers," Whitworth wrote. "They are brewed by American workers who receive American wages. They rely on American farmers and on American raw material suppliers. They support American causes like the military and first responders. They pay American taxes.

"'Domestic’ isn’t necessarily an incorrect adjective to use. It just doesn’t fully capture the spirit and passion that’s intrinsic to the American beer industry and its brands. It also doesn’t fully capture the pride we should all take in products made right here in this great country."

Incredible. The same company that went to shit two years ago, is now embracing the US of A. What a turnaround. Credit to Anheuser-Busch for the pivot. I'm serious. I was as hard as anyone on them for the Mulvaney stunt, but fair is fair, and they've changed.

Now, did plummeting sales force their hand? Sure. Money talks, and it spoke loudly two years ago. They can also say Donald Trump had nothing to with this, but we all know that would be nonsense, too. Of course he did.

Do you think if Kamala Harris was in office we'd be having this discussion right now? Of course not. Hell, the term "American" would probably be banned at this point.

But we dodged that bullet because Trump dodged his, and now our Busch Lights will be 100% American.

God bless this country.

Let's have a week.