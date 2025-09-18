True Romance: Man's Ex-Wife Is Dating His Girlfriend, Woman Only Dates Ugly Men & Hooking Up With Coworkers

Man oh man, what a week of True Romance. Here I thought I was only going to open this week with a sad story of a 10-year relationship and millions of dollars down the drain.

I wrote about it earlier this week. The classic wealthy businessman who meets a stripper while going through a divorce, falls for the stripper, and forks over millions.

He's now suing after the decade-long romance fell apart. Paul from St. Paul, as he does, broke down the game film on this one perfectly.

He wrote: "Seanie, Remind me again who once said; ‘A fool and his money usually go separate ways.’"

"If Fred were just a hair savvier and a more experienced player in this kind of game, he would have just negotiated a deal to pay the freight for premium service and entertainment each time he visited Vegas, and tossed-in a lavish gift from time to time to keep the party alive until everyone grew tired of the arrangement …. which as you pointed-out was eventually going to end!"

"It's utterly shocking that the stripper wasn't faithful to him."

Thanks for that Paul. I was fully prepared to start the week off on a sad note with this wealthy businessman and stripper love story gone wrong.

I didn’t want to, but it didn't look like I had much of a choice. Then, out of nowhere, a ray of hope was sent all of our way when the NFL's wildest power couple — as our very own Alejandro Avila describes them — Stefon Diggs and Cardi B dropped pure romance on us.

Grab a bucket and a mop, because the NFL's wildest power couple is expecting. That's great news. These two are definitely going to live happily ever after. It gives you those warm and fuzzies, doesn’t it?

Speaking of warm and fuzzies, we've got a lot of that to get through this week. We have a man whose ex-wife is also dating his new girlfriend.

We also have a woman who has dropped thousands on her own looks, but prefers dating ugly men and, to close it out this week, stories about hooking up with coworkers.

Before we dive into all that, go follow True Romance on Twitter and Facebook.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

This man's ex-wife is also dating his girlfriend

Who says getting a divorce means you have to break up? I don’t know that it's written down anywhere.

You can certainly, if you so choose, keep sleeping with your wife during the whole divorce process. But why stop there when you can divorce and continue a romantic relationship beyond just sleeping with one another.

Why not go the extra mile? How much do you want love and romance in your life?

Joshua and his ex-wife, Jessica, who have been together for 20 years and have four kids, want a lot of it in their life. Some will judge, but if I had to bet I'd put my money on these two not caring.

They've divorced, made it out the other side, and have continued to be involved romantically. So, of course, they decided there was room for more.

There's no love lost there between these two, despite what getting divorced might suggest. The whole idea was Jessica's. She wanted her ex-husband to find another woman and put it in motion.

They eventually found Abby on Tinder and now live as a throuple. Jessica, who calls herself the "ring leader," said on Truly, "Mommy and Daddy have a girlfriend."

One big happy family. Jessica added, "We are a closed triad, which means we are polyamorous but we are closed. Decisions are made together and intimacy and romantically and all that is together."

The best part? She's into Abby too. She said, "To have two people love you so much is overwhelming sometimes."

The kids will be fine. So what if the family is judged for the unique living arrangement? Joshua knows what's behind the judgment, "I love it, I love the hate. You hate us because you ain’t us."

I couldn’t have said it any better myself. So what, mom and dad have a girlfriend.

This Week in True Romance:

Follow True Romance on Twitter and Facebook.

A woman, despite being attractive, only dates ugly men

There's an awesome trend out there for all the ugly men. You no longer have to settle for a troll on the same level of attractiveness as you are.

You can land much hotter women thanks to "shrekking." That's where people date someone less attractive than they are in order to avoid having their heart broken.

And even better news for all the ogres, models are getting in on the action too. Model Lana Madison is one of them who explains she's not interested in "prince charming."

She's prefer a "sexy ogre" to ensure that she's the better-looking one in the relationship. Madison didn’t spend $150,000, according to The Mirror, upgrading herself to not be the hot one.

"I only date ugly men – that way I’ll always be the hot one," said Lana. "He could look like Shrek for all I care. I don’t want Prince Charming, I want a sidekick – someone whose main job is to hype me up and look grateful standing next to me."

She continued, "Why would I spend six figures on my face and body just to date a man who thinks he’s prettier than me? I’ve dated some real ugly ogres in my time."

She sounds lovely. She's also not naive.

Madison knows that even ugly guys cheat, but it's not about that in the end. She wants all eyes on her, not him, when she steps into a room and to top it all off, if her ogre does cheat, she'll "look amazing in the break-up photos."

You don’t need abs, and you don’t need to be good-looking. She'll be hot enough for the both of you. If that's not selfless, I don’t know what is.

"Other women might not admit it but lots of us want to be the better-looking one in the relationship. I’ve just made it my rule," Madison said. "My man doesn’t need abs or a pretty face. I’ve got enough beauty for the both of us."

Have you ever hooked up with a coworker? How did it end?

Good news, we have poll this week, and it's inspired by a couple of questions that stirred up some conversation on Reddit.

Have you ever hooked up with a coworker? How did it end? I'll get this one started this week, then I'll turn it over to Reddit's finest.

I have hooked up with a coworker before. My wife and I worked together back in the day, but we also went to school together. Slightly different from strictly a coworker scenario, but mine worked out.

It ended up being great. She’s my wife of 7 years now. Had a fwb thing for a month before we started dating.

Divorce

Married her lol

basically it was just a team-building exercise

It is the best of both worlds ... Has the room to grow as long as there is an early and pre-determined off ramp if it doesn't work out.

I dated a coworker for a few months. It didn't work out but no hard feelings on either side or any drama, we just weren't compatible romantically but very compatible as friends. We are still good friends and he is really one of the most genuine and kind hearted people I have ever met, also insanely intelligent. I was disappointed it didn't work out at the time but I don't regret anything.

Yep. Lasted a few months. He was promoted and had to move a few states away

Terribly, had to see each other every day in meetings for months till I figured out a transfer

Girl I worked with at subway was also a stripper. We had some fun, but then wanted me to be stand in father figure for her daughter… not my vibe

19 years married.

Yes. Twice. One that fizzled out when she got another job. I married the other one 23 years ago and we are happy as hell.

I did. I was a boss and I lost my job when it came out. 10/10 I don’t recommend

Well, given that my wife works for me and my business. Yes. It hasnt ended yet, no sign of ending anytime soon, so I'd say its going well.

I did with the HR manager. She asked to be transferred to manage a different department right away before the gossip started.

We got married and had 2 kids.

Hooked up with coworker four years ago, getting married end of this year.

I have only ever dated 2 co-workers at different jobs. One became complicated and uncomfortable, because I became her supervisor after we hooked up and ended up badly because she tried to manipulated me to give her better hours and "free time off" eventually I had to fire her, which started an HR investigation, which got me written up. The other worked out like a normal relationship, we started dating, then I found a better job we dated for awhile after I left the company, our schedules became very incompatible so that pretty much ended that relationship.

first one ended in divorce. the second one was just a casual thing.

We hooked up. Fell in love. Then some big life changing thing happened to him and he said he couldn’t keep talking to me so he could focus on himself.

Yeah. It was fun. One nighter, many years ago.

Dont do it. When you stop, they will do manipulative stuff at work.

We are married. 17 years with 2 great kids.

"Teamwork makes the dream work", we’ve been married for 23 years.

We will celebrate our 31st wedding anniversary at the end of this month, and we have 2 adult daughters who are the most amazing creatures to ever exist. We were both fired from our jobs way back when, but we've figured it out.

No but I’m lowkey hoping he finds my OF so I can take his money since he makes 20K more than me. Lol

First one ended with neither of us being able to admit we had more feelings than just a fling. She’s still the one that got away. Second one was a total disaster almost immediately, not a great time in my life. Thankfully she left the place not long afterwards to move to another state.

Yes, it ended up great. Wife of 36 years and going strong.

She was my boss. Good relationship, nothing bad happened. I wasn't ready to take the next steps, and I let her know. She was glad I told her, and we went our separate ways.

-------------

That's it for this week's True Romance. I'd like to thank Stefon Diggs and Cardi B for getting back on the romance tracks and setting the tone this week.

Feel free to send your own stories of romance, anonymously if you prefer. The inbox is always open - sean.joseph@outkick.com.

And don't forget to follow along on Twitter and on Facebook.