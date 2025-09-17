Who Says Getting Divorced Means You Have To Stop Sleeping With Your Wife, Not These Two

If you thought getting a divorce after 14 years of marriage means that you can’t still have sex with each other, think again. You can continue sleeping with each other and this couple is proof of that if nothing else.

The 44-year-old husband is still feeling his way through the entire situation. He's not sure if he and his 46-year-old wife are going about the whole divorce process in the best way possible.

I'm not sure exactly what his hangups are with the arrangement. I mean, what possibly could go wrong banging your way through a divorce? Whatever it is, it made him feel the need to ask for advice on the best place to receive such advice: Reddit.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Can you think of a better place to share your story? I didn’t think so. He wrote, "We’ve been married 14 years and together almost 20. We have had a lot of ups and downs, infidelity on both sides, and some very bad verbal fights over the years."

So they fight and they've both cheated. There have to be some positive aspects still left in their relationship. He continued, "That said, we get along very well now, but she is adamant that she wants to divorce."

The idea of getting divorced took some getting used to for him, but he did come to terms with it and realized that it was best for both of them. Although, throughout it all, they've been able to maintain a connection in the sheets.

The One Thing That Still Works For This Divorcing Couple: Their Sex Life

"The one thing about our relationship that is still good is our sex life. In the last year it has ramped up and become a very exceptional part of my life that I really enjoy and she does as well," he admitted.

"Through a lot of communication we have decided that we will continue to be intimate with each other until it doesn’t make sense (one of us decides we’re done or start dating.)"

Ah, there it is. These two are going through a divorce but are still planning to have sex after the divorce is finalized until one of them moves on. A disaster waiting to happen, right?

That's in all likelihood the reason behind the mixed messages he's receiving from his friends. They see a train wreck ending and don't know how to tell him to get off the tracks.

He heads to Reddit and the love doctors who spend all day responding to these types of stories are trying to tell him there's a train coming too.

Is a train coming? Is he standing on the tracks? Of course. But why get out of the way right now? There are a lot of divorces that end in disaster.

This one will too, but why not go out with a good sex life that has become a very exceptional part of your life leading the way? That's how I'd want my marriage to end.