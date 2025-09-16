Wealthy Man Meets Stripper, Falls For Stripper, Forks Over Millions & Sues When They Break Up

A tale as old as time: the wealthy businessman and the stripper find each other in the vast ocean of humanity and the flame of love gets lit.

It burns hot and, in this case, for a decade before the relationship falls apart. But it was always going to fall apart. It was only a matter of when and what would happen in the wake of its demise.

When it comes to dancer Melanie Beth Sterling and Arkansas businessman Fred Brunner, there are claims of being defrauded out of millions being tossed around and lawsuits being filed, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Sterling's attorney wants the lawsuit dismissed and says that Brunner has a history of "claiming without merit" that the strip club dancer defrauded him out of millions over their decade-long relationship.

According to the lawsuit, the beginning of their relationship was beautiful. Brunner was going through a divorce back in June 2014 and paid a visit to a strip club in Las Vegas. He was approached by Sterling, a stripper at the club.

The private dance that followed was the beginning of the bound between the two. He claims in the lawsuit that it was during this private dance that she learned he "was far wealthier than her normal patrons — wealthy enough to change her life."

From Vegas Strip Club to a Million-Dollar Romance

They exchanged numbers and she pursued a relationship with him. Brunner claims he was "hoodwinked" into thinking he was in an exclusive romantic relationship with the stripper.

Over their 10-years together Sterling is accused of making over 100 requests for financial support. She was sent checks by Brunner that add up to more that $2.1 million over the course of their relationship.

"The parties were in a long-term relationship, which should have concluded with each party going their separate ways," Sterling's attorney Jim Jimmerson said. "The truth will win the day."

Sterling alleges that the lawsuit naming her and four others for $3.5 million in compensatory damages and $35 million in punitive damages wasn’t filed until after she refused to get back with him in 2024.

There are also claims that Sterling was not monogamous with Brunner. Claims she reportedly responded to by saying that she believed from the beginning that Brunner "was not the monogamous type."

Brunner believes that another man knew about Sterling's relationship with him and benefitted from the money he sent her as she used it for lavish dinners, parties, trips and purchases.

"Plaintiff alleges that he fell victim to a 10-year relationship scam," Sterling’s motion to dismiss reads. "Haven’t we all. The difference is that everyone else does not sue their ex claiming that they were duped into spending money on them when the relationship does not work out in the end."