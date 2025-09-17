NFL’s Wildest Power Couple Stefon Diggs, Cardi B Are Expecting

New England Patriots wideout Stefon Diggs is about to be a dad. His longtime girlfriend — and undeniable wild card — Cardi B revealed during a CBS interview Wednesday that she’s pregnant with her fourth child, her first with Diggs.

The couple, first spotted courtside at a Knicks game in early 2024 (a moment that now feels like a soft launch), might just be the NFL’s most chaotic power pairing since Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra.

Cardi, for her part, sounded very happy to be expecting alongside Diggs.

"Me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other," she said. "We’re in the same space in our careers."

Diggs kept his response short when asked about the baby: "I told you, I don’t talk too much about it," he said, via Boston.com. Probably a smart move.

Of course, Patriots fans are watching closely. At 31, Diggs signed a three-year, $69 million deal with New England this offseason, still chasing WR1 status on a team that can’t quite figure out the forward pass.

The man is either primed for a monster season or barreling toward a beautiful disaster.

Through two weeks, his numbers are muted — just 10 catches for 89 yards.

But he’s hardly washed: six straight 1,000-yard campaigns, including a career-high 1,535 in 2020, prove he can thrive through drama.

Cardi brings her own high-stakes history, with three children from her relationship with Offset, which officially ended in 2024.

What comes next — a renaissance or a meltdown — is anyone’s guess.

At least Diggs is a man of his word when it comes to … ahem, pulling out. (See video below.)

