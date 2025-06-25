The Latest Edition Of How Millionaire Athletes Go Broke Features Stefon Diggs Renting A Castle For Cardi B

There are plenty of examples of athletes making millions upon millions of dollars during their career and still finding a way to squander what should have been generational wealth.

You might be asking yourself, how exactly does that happen? There are many ways. For example, you might drop a ton of money on a castle in France during an offseason vacation.

I'm not blaming Stefon Diggs for doing so. I'm not even saying that he's going to end up going broke because of it. I'm simply saying it seems like an unnecessary expense.

Even for a guy who just signed a three-year, $63 million deal with the New England Patriots. Not that I'm judging. If Diggs wants to drop whatever he spent on a castle, go right ahead.

I'm pointing out that it's the sort of decision that could burn through some cash you might need later in life is all. But his heart is in the right place. This is about romance.

He wants to impress his girlfriend, rapper Cardi B. The two went Instagram official earlier this month and what better way to make up for that whole party boat incident than with a vacation in a castle?

Stefon Diggs wanted to give Cardi B a proper place to use the bathroom and to wash up

What other women? What mystery pink substance that we're not ever going to talk about again? That's all in the past. We're staying in a castle and the purchase delivered.

Cardi B was impressed and documented the castle on social media. She said in one of the clips, reports People, "Why this man got us staying in a castle? I'm talking about a real castle."

The answer, of course, is because Diggs can. At least right now he can. You don’t want anything less from your top receiver on the depth chart. He's there to make noise.

Renting a much more reasonably priced place on vacation is the role of the possession receiver, not the star. Plus, where would Cardi B take her royal dumps and wash her royal booty if they weren’t in a castle?

I bet you didn’t consider that. Diggs did, and Cardi B knew it. She eloquently said while showing off the castle's bathroom, "This is where I'mma take that royal s---. And this where I'mma wash my royal hiney."

Yes, it is Cardi B. It absolutely is where you'll be doing that. Enjoy.